Exes Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult looked like they were having a blast at the premiere of their new movie, ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’.

Who says exes can’t be friends? Jennifer Lawrence, 28, and Nicholas Hoult, 29, proved that their former relationship is just water under the bridge when they reunited on the red carpet for their new film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and looked so happy to see each other. Despite their history, they’re nothing but professionals on set and on the red carpet. Jennifer and Nicholas were spotted at the film’s June 4 premiere in Los Angeles deep in conversation, and laughing it up together. Jennifer, who plays Mystique, was glamorous in a black, low-cut gown and a wavy updo, and looked like she was telling Nicholas something hilarious. Nicholas, who is currently also starring in the J.R.R. Tolkien biopic, Tolkien, paid homage to his character, Beast, with a bright blue suit and a yellow button down. If only his suit was furry, too.

The former couple, who broke up in 2014, met on the set of X-Men: First Class in 2011 and quickly began dating after the film wrapped production. They have since costarred in three more films in the franchise, but only two — Dark Phoenix and X-Men: Apocalypse, in 2016 — since their split. Jennifer admitted in a 2015 interview that she felt “lost” after the breakup, which coincided with the end of the Hunger Games franchise. “I was also in a relationship with somebody for five years and we broke up around the same time I wrapped the movies,” she said. “Being 24 was this whole year of, ‘Who am I without these movies? Who am I without this man?’”

The same month she and Nicholas split, she started dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 42. The couple were on-again, off-again, until August 2015. Fast forward six months, and she was dating her Mother! director, Darren Aronofsky, 50. Despite their 22-year age difference, the couple made it work for several months. However, they could have been together longer, as they kept things extremely private. Now, Jennifer is happily engaged to art gallery director Cooke Maroney!

Nicholas started dating girlfriend Bryana Holly Bezlaj, 25, in 2017. They welcomed a son together in April 2018! They haven’t revealed his name, and tried to keep their private life private, but he opened up about fatherhood in a January 2019 interview with Evening Standard: “The levels of tiredness are extreme. No one warns you about it! But the level of love that comes with it outweighs everything. It’s phenomenal. I’m loving it.”