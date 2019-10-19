Jennifer Lawrence Married: She Weds Cooke Maroney In Rhode Island Ceremony

Congrats to the happy couple! On Saturday, Oct. 19, Jennifer Lawrence tied the knot with fiancé Cooke Maroney in a ceremony befitting the beloved star!

Jennifer Lawrence, 29, gave her hand and her heart to hunk art curator Cooke Maroney in a spectacular ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 19. The couple said “I do” surrounded by 150 guests in a romantic ceremony in the stunning Newport, Rhode Island. Jennifer wore a Dior gown for her big day, according to People magazine. The actress was announced as the face of the couture house’s JOY fragrance last year, and was also wearing Dior when she won the Oscar for Best Actress back in 2013.

The couple held the wedding at the ritzy Belcourt of Newport, which is a historic mansion in the beachside state. The gorgeous home was built in 1894 by Richard Morris Hunt, a renowned architect, and was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge in Versailles, Frances. The home currently belongs to the CEO of jewelry company Alex & Ani Carolyn Rafaelian, who has been restoring the residence since 2012.

J-Law and Cooke’s guest list was star-studded, with Kris Jenner, Adele, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, and Ashley Olsen in attendance. Nicole Richie, Sienna Miller and couple Joel Madden and Cameron Diaz were also spotted attending Friday evening’s rehearsal dinner, which was appropriately a clambake.

Jennifer was more than ready for the big day. Over the summer, Jennifer got candid with Catt Sadler on her podcast, NAKED with Catt Sadler, admitting that as far a brides go, she was actually a very calm, low-key one during all the planning. In fact, when it came down to pick out the venue and her dress, Jennifer admitted it was down right easy. “I saw a dress I liked, I was like, ‘That’s the dress,'” she said. “I saw a venue, I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.'” When you know, you know — you know?!

The super cute couple got their love locked down pretty quickly. Jennifer started dating Cook in June 2018, and by February 2019, the pair were engaged. Jennifer debuted her engagement ring on a romantic date night out in New York City. Here’s to many, many years of them looking as happy as they do today!