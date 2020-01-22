Kyle Kuzma: 5 Things To Know About Lakers Star, 24, Who Had Dinner Date With Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens was photographed having a romantic dinner date with LA Laker Kyle Kuzma on Jan. 21, 2020. We’ve got five things to know about the NBA hunk.

Just one week after the news broke that Vanessa Hudgens, 31, and Austin Butler, 28 had split after nine years together, she had a romantic dinner with LA Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, 24. The 6’8″ NBA star was in New York with his team to play the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 22, and the night before he took Vanessa out to a romantic candlelit Italian dinner at Lilia in Brooklyn. You can see those pics here.

The couple was photographed gazing into each others’ eyes while sharing a bottle of wine. Vanessa has been in NYC promoting her new move Bad Boys for Life and it’s so cute that they were able to meet up like this. She happened to be sitting front row at a Jan. 13 Lakers game watching Kyle play, just one day before news of her split with Austin dropped. Here are five things to know about Kyle.

1. He’s spent time with Kendall. Kyle and Kendall enjoyed some time together on a yacht on the Fourth of July, 2019. The two rocked all-white outfits together on the boat, while surrounded by pals. It turned out not to be a romance, as they were just friends.

2. He plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. Kyle is a power forward on the California-based team. After his first NBA season, from 2017 to 2018, Kyle was named as part of the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

3. He’s college-educated. Kyle attended the University of Utah and studied sociology. He played on the basketball team while an undergrad.

4. Kyle grew up in Flint, Michigan. He was born on July 24, 1995, making him almost 24 years old. He was raised by his mother and the father to his half-siblings, brother Andre and sister Brian.

5. Speaking of his family, he knows how to show love to the important women in his life. Kyle posted a sweet birthday post dedicated to his mother on April 15. “Happy bday to my mom! My number 1 fan and supporter thru out everything she always had my back side,” he said in the caption of the post. “Appreciate you showing me what hard work and sacrifice is first hand. All them long days working make me go 10 times harder for you and the fam. Love you!❤️”