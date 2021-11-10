Vanessa Hudgens Smiles in Bright, Blue Bikini While On Tropical Vacation With BF Cole Tucker

The ‘Spring Breakers’ star looked like she was in paradise, as she cuddled up to her boyfriend for a beach front photo-op!

Vacation mode: activate! Vanessa Hudgens soaked in some sun, while relaxing in Antigua with her boyfriend Cole Tucker in an Instagram photo on Tuesday November 9. The 32-year-old actress shared a pair of photos, one of her posing on her own, and another with her 25-year-old, MLB player boyfriend, as they gazed out at the ocean together on the tropical getaway. She also tagged their resort at the tropical island.

In the first photo, Vanessa was all smiles, as she struck pose with the water and beach behind her. She looked gorgeous in the blue bikini and matching skirt, along with white sandals for the vacay! She accessorized with necklaces, sunglasses, and a tropical pink flower in her hair! The second photo was taken from behind as she and a shirtless Cole stared out at the horizon. The actress shared that she was on vacation a few days before with an incredibly picturesque sunset photo. She later shared another photo of her and her boyfriend at sunset, where she wore an all-white outfit, and the Pittsburgh Pirates player sported a black t-shirt and brown pants.

The beautiful beach and bikinis are a definite change of pace from Vanessa’s variety of Halloween costumes that she shared this year. The actress, who’s very open about her love for Spooky Season, shared a variety of costumes on her Instagram through the end of October, including a sexy cheerleader and a leopard print bodysuit. She also showed off a sweet couples costume she did with Cole on her Instagram, where they both dressed as Yoda from Star Wars in matching onesies at the Outside Lands Music Festival.

Based on the sweet vacation photos, Vanessa and Cole seem like their relationship is going great! Back in April, an insider told HollywoodLife that their relationship couldn’t be going better! “Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her,” the source said. “He has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”