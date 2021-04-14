Vanessa Hudgens Cuddles With MLB Boyfriend Cole Tucker As Romance Heats Up — Pic

Vanessa Hudgens and her beau, Cole Tucker, looked super cute and so loved up in a new selfie she shared to her Instagram Story! See the sweet pic.

Vanessa Hudgens looked like she was living on Cloud Nine in a new selfie she shared to her Instagram Story on April 13. In the snap, the High School Musical alum, 32, wore a light blue tank top with a few layers of necklaces and looked sun-kissed and stunning. Vanessa’s hair blew in the soft breeze while she cuddled up to her boyfriend, Cole Tucker.

The Pittsburgh Pirates baseball player, 24, looked super suave. He donned a pair of sunglasses and baseball cap, and looked so sweet while he posed for the photo with his lady love. Vanessa and Cole have been going strong for quite some time. In fact, the two took their romance to social media on Valentine’s Day, when they posted photos of each other to Instagram on the holiday.

Since then, the pair have been enjoying their time together, and Cole even gushed about Vanessa while prepping for the current baseball season. “She’s awesome. I love her,” Cole shared with reporters on March 1. “She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is,” he said.

The two look like they’ve been having a blast together. Along with their recent selfie, Vanessa has shared a few other photos with her beau on social media. On March 31, Vanessa shared a black and white selfie of the twosome basking in the glow of the sunshine at the beach. Vanessa stuck her tongue out at the camera, while Cole appeared over the actress’ head to get into the photo! “Sun Girl and Moon Boy,” Vanessa captioned the snap.

Although Vanessa and Cole have been together since roughly November 2020, the two have been keeping their romance fairly low-profile. In fact, the pair simply gush and post about each other on social media on fairly rare occasions, but fans love to see their relationship flourishing, nonetheless. We cannot wait to see what’s in store for these two!