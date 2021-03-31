Vanessa Hudgens Frolics On The Beach In A Sexy Curve-Hugging Red Swimsuit — See Pics

Vanessa Hudgens looked like the ultimate beach babe, wearing a stunning red one-piece with a huge center cut-out while on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

One of the perks of Vanessa Hudgens‘s boyfriend Cole Tucker having his Pittsburgh Pirates spring training in Bradenton, FL is that the actress is close to some of the Gulf of Mexico’s most gorgeous beaches. The 32-year-old hit the sugary white sand in two new Instagram photos she shared on Mar. 30. In them, Vanessa rocked a sexy red one piece with a massive center cutout and a criss-cross top.

The monokini style suit featured a high hip that made The Princess Switch star’s legs look extra long. And speaking of long, Vanessa’s brunette tresses are all the way down to her waist! They blew in the Gulf’s breeze, as the blue-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico could be seen behind Vanessa in the photos.

Vanessa managed to find herself a gorgeous stretch of white sand beach that was free of any spring breakers, as she appeared alone in the snapshot with no other beachgoers around. She looked so happy, with a giant smile on her face as she frolicked in front of the sea, while adding a filter with some sparkles to make the photos over the top gorgeous.

The Bad Boys for Life star knows she has it good right now by spending her spring by the beaches south of Tampa with Cole. Especially since travel outside the U.S. is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vanessa gave a hint to that in her caption as she wrote, “Why see the world, when you got the beach. Sweet life.”

It turns out Vanessa’s boyfriend Cole is the one who snapped the photos. He wrote in the comments “Oh my” at her swimsuit shots and the actress responded back, “@cotuck had a great photographer” with a winking emoji. No wonder she was looking so happy in the snaps! The couple finally confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day in respective Instagram posts, after they first started dating in Nov. 2020.

Vanessa has been in the stands cheering on the 24-year-old Major League Baseball player at his Pirates home games in Bradenton’s LECOM Park. And when Cole isn’t on the field, the lovebirds get to spend their time together on a gorgeous beach. Vanessa’s right, she’s got a “sweet life” being able to spend so much time with her sweetie in such a pretty setting.