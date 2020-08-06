See Pics
Vanessa Hudgens Slays In A White Bikini In Turks & Caicos: Plus, 27 More Stars In Bikinis On The Beach 

Vanessa Hudgens is a beach babe in Turks and Caicos! The actress, who’s on vacation with friends, shared a series of photos dressed in a sultry, white bikini and matching coverup on August 5!

Vanessa Hudgens is in her happy place. The Bad Boys for Life actress, 31, is in Turks and Caicos, where she’s spent most of her vacation soaking up the sand and sun. Vanessa ended Wednesday with a sunset cocktail hour, where she looked angelic in a white bikini and breezy coverup. — Take a look at more stars living it up at the beach in bikinis in our attached gallery!
“Such a lovely evening,” she captioned a number of photos that featured the actress basking in beach bliss. Vanessa’s evening fit was courtesy of a number of chic brands including, Free PeopleOrseund Iris and Daily Sleeper. She showed off her fit physique in a white top, which featured a center tie and thin straps — which she paired with a delicate, gold body chain. She danced on the beach in a pair of white boho-style pants that were oversized with transparent material. Vanessa wore a matching long sleeve top that was also oversized. The actress completed her look with a beautiful flower in her hair and seashell earrings. And, of course, she donned her signature dainty necklaces, rings and bracelets.
Vanessa is vacationing with friends Isabela and Dave Grutman and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Vita Sidorkina-Morabito, as seen in photos on the group’s separate Instagram pages. The actress is staying at Amanyara luxury resorts in Turks and Caicos — a lavish vacation destination that features scenic spas, fine cuisine, private pools, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and amazing views.
Vanessa’s been documenting her many bikini moments from her trip on Instagram. Just one day prior to donning her white swimsuit, the actress rocked a lavender bikini while sunbathing near the ocean. She paired her halter 2-piece with a body chain, a visor hat and a printed, fringe skirt.