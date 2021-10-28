Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Her First Halloween Costume Of 2021, Wearing A Safari Print Bodysuit: Photo

Vanessa Hudgens kicked off her spooky season festivities with a simple leopard-print catsuit, as she posed with friends.

It’s nearly Halloween, and Vanessa Hudgens is definitely ready for the trick-or-treating holiday. The 32-year-old actress showed off the first (of hopefully many) Halloween costumes on her Instagram on Wednesday October 27. She got her All Hallows Eve celebration started early, as she wore a sexy, leopard-print body suit as she posed for a photo with her friends Evan Bittencourt and Vince Rossi for a photo. “Happy Halloween week,” she wrote in the caption with winking, devil, and jack-o-lantern emojis.

All three of the pals costumes looked great, but Vanessa’s was definitely the least scary of the group! Evan went for a classic prison inmate look, complete with a striped jumpsuit! Vince was easily the scariest, as he sported some spooky makeup and a dark robe, and he held a candle. He definitely seemed like a mysterious character in the costume! Vanessa is definitely in the Halloween spirit, complete with sillies and scares. She also posted a video of herself frightening her pal GG Magree by hiding around a corner and saying “Boo” as she jumped out.

The High School Musical actress is a noted, avid Halloween lover! At the beginning of October, she showed that she was definitely ready for the season to kick off, as she posted a photo to her Instagram of herself lying in a pumpkin patch. She normally shows off tons of amazing outfits and really gets into the Halloween spirit. She even updated her Instagram bio to say “Tis the season to be spooky” along with spider, jack-o-lantern, and black heart emojis.

Vanessa regularly goes all out for Halloween, and it seems like she can’t get enough of the excellent costumes that she shows off on her Instagram. In 2020, the Halloween Queen started the scary season early, by wearing a spooky Bratz doll outfit in September, and she kept the spirit even into the start of November with a sexy Catwoman outfit. In between, she showed off plenty of awesome outfits, like a black widow queen or an all-black outfit, while she showed her pixel whip skills.