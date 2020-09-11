Vanessa Hudgens is getting Halloween started early! The actress debuted her killer costume, a ‘spooky’ Bratz doll, on Instagram and the pics are too good.

Halloween Queen Vanessa Hudgens has returned! The actress’ costumes are always on point, and, despite the circumstances, that hasn’t changed in 2020. Vanessa, 31, decided to get a head start this year, she revealed September 10 on Instagram, debuting a “spooky Bratz doll” costume nearly two months early. And, as suspected, it’s amazing.

To achieve the look, Vanessa teased her hair to high heaven and swept it into a half-up, high ponytail and clipped back the front with purple barrettes. Her makeup was ultra-dramatic, just like any good Bratz doll should have. She went with over-the-top, clumpy false eyelashes, shiny pink eyeshadow and liner, and dark lipstick with even darker lipliner. She also drew a tiny heart on her cheek underneath her left eye.

You can’t see her outfit, but she’s got giant hoop earrings and a necklace that says “witch craft.” Perfect! Vanessa always has killer Halloween costumes — no pun intended. Back in 2015, she and her boyfriend at the time, Austin Butler, channeled Vincent Vega and Mia Wallace from Pulp Fiction for an amazing couple’s costume. In 2018, she channeled Alice in Wonderland (with Austin as the Mad Hatter) and Catwoman for equally sexy ensembles. Seriously; she ups the ante every year

Vanessa’s recently posted something else on social media that got her fans talking. The High School Musical alum teamed up with her friend GG Magree to copy Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” choreography — and they killed it. Fans were obsessed with Vanessa’s sexy dance moves — watch them HERE!