See Pics

Vanessa Hudgens Is Ready For Halloween As She Rocks A Cow Print Bikini & Lays In A Pumpkin Patch

Shutterstock
Vanessa Hudgens in Miami Beach on vacation takes a phone call wearing a tiny bathing suit looking very fit. Pictured: Ref: SPL1260167 080416 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson were pictured leaving the set as they finished filming for the morning. The girls were filming a scene where they were dancing and fooling around in the middle of a concert crowed. Pictured: Ref: SPL374501 280312 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Vanessa Hudgens and a friend lay out on a yacht in Miami and get sun. The actress was seen laying out on Ashley Tisdale's rental yacht for the weekend to celebrate Ashley Tisdale's bachelorette weekend in Miami. Pictured: Vanessa HudgensRef: SPL760854 180514 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Bikini babe Ashley Tisdale celebrates Bachelorette Party weekend With Vanessa Hudgens on a yacht in Miami. The High School Musical buddies showed off their figures on a yacht on Saturday while celebrating Tisdale's upcoming wedding. Vanessa went out on a kayak with a friend while Ashley had her hair braided by a friend.Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens,Ashley Tisdale (right)Vanessa HudgensAshley TisdaleAshley Tisdale (top)Vanessa Hudgens.Ashley Tisdale (pointing)Vanessa Hudgens (right)Vanessa Hudgens (left).Vanessa Hudgens (kayak)Ashley Tisdale (seated having hair braided)Vanessa Hudgens (left ) Ashley Tisdaleand Ashley Tisdale (left) Vanessa HudgensAshley Tisdale.friends jump off boat.Vanessa Hudgens (left)Yacht they stayed on.Ref: SPL755477 170514 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to share a festive post that included photos of her celebrating fall while looking stylish and confident.

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, is reminding her fans how much she loves Halloween season with her latest social media post! The actress shared two new Instagram photos of herself looking happier than ever while enjoying the fall weather on Oct. 1. In one black and white pic, she’s laying down in a big section of hay and pumpkins while wearing an all black ensemble that included a button-down top under a PVC jacket, gloves, a skirt, fishnet tights, and boots, and in the second snapshot, she’s sitting outside in brown and white cow print bikini top.

Vanessa had her hair down in the first photo but pulled it back for the second while also adding dark red lipstick and jewelry like a necklace, dangling earrings, and rings to the look. “PUMPKINS. okay that’s all I got. Thanks for tuning in. Lol,” she captioned the epic post before followers commented with kind words.

“How stunning omg, cute in the first one, and hot in the second one please,” one follower wrote while another called her “so beautiful.” A third wrote that she’s “such a cutie” and others shared heart and pumpkin emojis.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens poses in a previous Halloween-themed photo. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Vanessa Hudgens’ Hottest Photos

Vanessa Hudgens 'Asking For It' premiere, Arrivals, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 12 Jun 2021
Vanessa Hudgens The Goodtime Hotel opening, Miami, Florida, USA - 16 Apr 2021
Vanessa Hudgens Carolina Herrera show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 09 Sep 2019 Wearing Carolina Herrera

Before Vanessa shared her latest pics, she made headlines for performing her iconic High School Musical scene with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during an appearance on the Today show. The talented beauty lip synced to “Gotta Go My Own Way” while wearing a gray vest and matching pants and the cheeky hosts joined in on the fun as well. Vanessa shared it to her Instagram with the caption, “Just a lil fun this morning with @hodaandjenna” along with a laughing emoji.

Vanessa’s Today show appearance was just one of the many exciting things she did in the past few weeks. She also rocked Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show on Sept. 24 and wore a plunging sheer lace white V-neck bralette with a matching skirt that had a thong underneath. She accessorized with layered necklaces and had her hair in pigtail braids.