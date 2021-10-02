Vanessa Hudgens Is Ready For Halloween As She Rocks A Cow Print Bikini & Lays In A Pumpkin Patch

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to share a festive post that included photos of her celebrating fall while looking stylish and confident.

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, is reminding her fans how much she loves Halloween season with her latest social media post! The actress shared two new Instagram photos of herself looking happier than ever while enjoying the fall weather on Oct. 1. In one black and white pic, she’s laying down in a big section of hay and pumpkins while wearing an all black ensemble that included a button-down top under a PVC jacket, gloves, a skirt, fishnet tights, and boots, and in the second snapshot, she’s sitting outside in brown and white cow print bikini top.

Vanessa had her hair down in the first photo but pulled it back for the second while also adding dark red lipstick and jewelry like a necklace, dangling earrings, and rings to the look. “PUMPKINS. okay that’s all I got. Thanks for tuning in. Lol,” she captioned the epic post before followers commented with kind words.

“How stunning omg, cute in the first one, and hot in the second one please,” one follower wrote while another called her “so beautiful.” A third wrote that she’s “such a cutie” and others shared heart and pumpkin emojis.

Before Vanessa shared her latest pics, she made headlines for performing her iconic High School Musical scene with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager during an appearance on the Today show. The talented beauty lip synced to “Gotta Go My Own Way” while wearing a gray vest and matching pants and the cheeky hosts joined in on the fun as well. Vanessa shared it to her Instagram with the caption, “Just a lil fun this morning with @hodaandjenna” along with a laughing emoji.

Vanessa’s Today show appearance was just one of the many exciting things she did in the past few weeks. She also rocked Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show on Sept. 24 and wore a plunging sheer lace white V-neck bralette with a matching skirt that had a thong underneath. She accessorized with layered necklaces and had her hair in pigtail braids.