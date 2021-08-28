Vanessa Hudgens Goes For A Dip In A Zebra Print Bikini Top: ‘Happy Weekend’

Vanessa Hudgens was all smiles as she sizzled in a neon green swimsuit featuring a zebra print. See the stunning pics!

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, looked stunning when she posed in a colorful swimsuit for a day in the sun! The High School Musical alum opted for a zebra-print bikini top featuring a lime green trim, and matching bottoms. She accessorized the two-piece swimsuit with layered gold necklaces and a pair of Marc Jacobs sunglasses. The brunette beauty slicked her tresses back into a casual top knot, as she stood knee deep in a swimming pool.

“Happy weekendddd,” she captioned the August 28 Instagram post. Hundreds of her followers jumped into the comments section of the snap, with one user calling Vanessa a “whole snack.” Her latest pic comes almost one year after she was first linked to her new beau, Cole Tucker. The actress has been dating the 24-year-old Pirates outfielder since 2020, and a source close to Vanessa recently revealed why he’s “different” to her previous boyfriends.

“Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her. People were a little skeptical of him at first. I mean, a pro athlete and he’s only in his early twenties, no one really expected it to last,” the insider dished to HollywoodLife exclusively. “But he has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”

The insider added, “Vanessa is very taken with him too. Last month she went to see him while he was at Spring training in Florida . All the other wives and girlfriends were very welcoming, she had a blast. It’s a new experience for her, she’s used to guys that are in the business, so she really loves that Cole is different that way. It’s a whole new world for her to join. She’s definitely in love and very, very happy.”

Fans would know Vanessa previously dated Zac Efron at the beginning of her career, and fellow actor Austin Butler for almost a decade. However, another source dished to HL that Vanessa had totally “fallen” for the athlete, and she couldn’t be happier. “Vanessa has definitely fallen for Cole and although it may seem like they might not have much in common, that’s true on some level which keeps the attraction, but they actually do and it’s why they work so well together,” the insider explained.