Vanessa Hudgens Performs Iconic High School Musical Scene With Hoda & Jenna On ‘Today’ — Watch

Vanessa Hudgens looked amazing when she performed an iconic scene from ‘High School Musical’ with Hoda & Jenna while on the ‘Today’ show!

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, gave the fans what they wanted when she performed the hit song, “Gotta Go My Own Way” from High School Musical while on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. In the video, Vanessa is lipsyncing the lyrics while the camera pans to Hoda and Jenna who were right on cue. Vanessa captioned the hilarious video, “Just a lil fun this morning with @hodaandjenna.”

For the show, Vanessa looked fabulous in a gray tweed suit featuring a sleeveless button-down vest with a plunging neckline. She styled her top with a pair of matching high-waisted baggy trousers. What truly stole the show was her gorgeous glam as she had her dark black hair down in voluminous, old-Hollywood waves. Super long lashes, a smokey eye, and a dark purple lip completed her makeup, while a pair of dangling gold earrings tied her look together.

Vanessa has been looking fabulous lately and aside from this look, she slayed Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show on Sept. 24. She looked sexier than ever when she rocked a plunging sheer lace white V-neck bralette with a matching high-waisted mini skirt and tiny thong underneath. She topped her look off with layered diamond choker necklaces and super long pigtail braids.

When Vanessa isn’t dressed to the nines, she can usually be spotted rocking a tiny bikini and that’s exactly what she did all summer. One of our favorite looks from her was the yellow, blue, and red triangle patterned bikini she rocked in Italy. The swimsuit featured an underwire top and high-waisted string bottoms and on top of her suit, she rocked an oversized linen chambray cover-up.