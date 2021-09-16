See Pics

Vanessa Hudgens Splashes Around In Ocean Wearing Sexy One Piece Bathing Suit While In Miami

Vanessa Hudgens
Splashnews
Vanessa Hudgens - Rent Deadline Contenders Emmy Event, Portraits, Paramount Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Vanessa Hudgens takes her Lamborghini for a spin. The actress and a gal pal were seen taking her sports car for a spin. they visited a friend in West Hollywood for just a few minutes before heading home. 03 Apr 2021 Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744139_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Vanessa Hudgens 'West Side Story' musical opening night, Arrivals, Broadway Theatre, New York, USA - 20 Feb 2020
Vanessa Hudgens 'Bad Boys for Life' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Vanessa Hudgens rocked a plunging one-piece swimsuit and matching black hat while soaking up the sun in Miami, Fl.

Summer isn’t over for Vanessa Hudgens just yet. The 32-year-old actress hit the beach in Miami, Florida earlier this week, and she looked super sexy in a black, one-piece swimsuit that put her toned figure on full display. Vanessa elegantly walked through the water to soak up that Florida sunshine, and we can’t say we aren’t jealous! See the photos of Vanessa HERE.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens at the pool in Miami Beach, Fl. on Dec. 28, 2011 (Photo: Splashnews)

Vanessa added to her beachside look with a black hat and sunglasses that matched her sexy swimsuit. She also had a shell necklace wrapped around her neck and some jewelry on her wrist and fingers. A few of the star’s tattoos were also visible in the pics, including the words “Cages or Wings” written in cursive on her left shoulder, and a sunflower inked on her side.

The High School Musical alum looked so relax on the beach, and she even drank a delicious-looking cocktail while strutting across the sand. She was joined on the trip by a few of her friends, but boyfriend Cole Tucker was nowhere to be found. Vanessa has been dating the 25-year-old Pirates outfielder since 2020, and a source close to Vanessa recently revealed why he’s “different” to her previous boyfriends, which include Zac Efron and Austin Butler, the latter of whom Vanessa dated for nearly a decade.

Related Gallery

Stars In One-Piece Swimsuits -- Photos Of Kendall Jenner & More

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon checking their phone on Hotel Splendido terrace in Portofino. 07 Jul 2021 Pictured: Bethenny Frankel. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA768337_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kourtney Kardashian wears a white one piece swimsuit at the beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Kourtney took a dip in the ocean with friends in her Norma Kamali fashionable swimsuit. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1518145 110617 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Olivia Wilde shows off her curves in a navy swimsuit in Malibu. 06 Sep 2020 Pictured: Olivia Wilde. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698887_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her. People were a little skeptical of him at first. I mean, a pro athlete and he’s only in his early twenties, no one really expected it to last,” the insider dished to HollywoodLife exclusively. “But he has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”