Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit On Stunning Italy Vacation — Photo

Vanessa Hudgens has been looking fabulous while on vacation in Italy & her latest one-piece swimsuit was absolutely stunning!

When it comes to Vanessa Hudgens, 32, she is certainly not shy about showing off her incredible figure in swimsuits and that’s exactly what she did on August 1. The actress looked stunning as she posed on a yacht in Italy while wearing a plunging underwire WeWoreWhat one-piece swimsuit. The red bathing suit featured spaghetti straps, a cool blue and white pattern, and a tiny belt that cinched in her tiny waist. She accessorized her swimsuit with a silk head wrap and sunglasses.

Vanessa’s outfits while in Italy have been amazing and just the other day she rocked a yellow, blue, and red triangle patterned bikini. The swimsuit featured an underwire top and high-waisted string bottoms and on top of her suit, she rocked an oversized linen chambray cover-up.

She topped her look with the same silk headscarf and sunglasses but then later swapped her headwrap for a straw beach hat which she wore as she frolicked into the ocean to meet her mom and lounge on a turtle pool float. Vanessa captioned the photo, “Sun girl At it again. Feat. Mama g and turtle.”

Another one of our favorite looks from Vanesa was her short-sleeve pastel pink mini dress with white lace trim around the neckline and cutouts on the chest that was held together with bows. Later that day, she donned a slinky black button-down midi Heartloom Darcey Dress with a slit on the side, styled with a headwrap, a Telfar Shopper Bag, and nude mule heels.