Vanessa Hudgens Frolics On The Beach In A Bikini – ‘Sun Girl At It Again’

Vanessa Hudgens showed off her incredible figure in a sexy bikini while on vacation on the beach in Sardinia!

If there’s one thing for sure about Vanessa Hudgens, 32, it’s that she loves to show off her fabulous figure and that’s exactly what she did when she was sunbathing on the beach. Vanessa is enjoying her vacation in Sardinia and she looked happier than ever as she rocked a yellow, blue, and red triangle patterned bikini. The swimsuit featured an underwire top and high-waisted string bottoms and on top of her suit, she rocked an oversized linen chambray cover-up.

Vanessa accessorized her look with a silk headscarf and sunglasses but then later swapped her headwrap for a straw beach hat which she wore as she frolicked into the ocean to meet her mom and lounge on a turtle pool float. Vanessa captioned the photo, “Sun girl At it again. Feat. Mama g and turtle.”

Since arriving in Italy, Vanessa has rocked a slew of fabulous outfits and swimsuits. Just a day before she looked stunning in a short sleeve pastel pink mini dress with white lace trim around the neckline and cutouts on the chest that was held together with bows.

While vacationing in Italy, she was asked to sing at the Forte Village One of a Kind event, where she rehearsed in a slinky black button-down midi Heartloom Darcey Dress with a slit on the side, styled with a headwrap, a Telfar Shopper Bag, and nude mule heels.

Vanessa’s outfits just kept getting better and one of our favorites was her outfit at the Filming Italy Festival on July 24. She donned a plunging V-neck white and pink Patbo Floral Cut Out Dress that showed off her tiny waist. All of her outfits on vacation have been fabulous and we cannot wait to see what else she wears.