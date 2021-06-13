Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Wild Side In Leopard Print Shirt & Leather Shorts At Tribeca Film Fest

Vanessa Hudgens looked gorgeous in a fashionable outfit while posing on the red carpet of the premiere for ‘Asking For It’ at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, was one of the best dressed on the red carpet of the Tribeca Film Festival! The actress attended the premiere of her film Asking For It at the SVA Theater in New York City on the night of June 12 and looked stylish in a long leopard print oversized Valentino button-down top that was opened from her midriff area down and black leather shorts. She paired the outfit with cute black heels that had straps wrapped around her ankles.

Her long dark locks were pulled up into a high bun she accessorized with a necklace and rings. She also had her fingernails painted a purple and clear color and her toenails painted black. She was all smiles as she greeted onlookers and posed for epic photos at the event.

At the premiere, Vanessa was joined by her co-stars, including Alexandra Shipp, Leslie Stratton, Lisa Yaro, and Katerina Baker as well as her BFF GG Magree. The group all reportedly went to an after party at Nearly Ninth At Arlo Midtown after the premiere to continue the celebration of the festival and the release of their film.

Asking For It is about a “small town waitress” who “is sexually assaulted after a date with her old friend” before befriending a “mysterious stranger who “introduces her to The Cherry Bombers, an all femme gang” who are “all suffering from past traumas. Together, they fight a misogynistic society by targeting violent frat boys, a corrupt police force of human traffickers, and the dangerous alt-right group MFM (Men’s First Movement),” according to the Tribeca website.

In addition to Asking For It, Vanessa is celebrating the release of her other new movie called tick, tick…BOOM! The trailer for the highly-anticipated feature, which also stars Alexandra and Andrew Garfield, was released on June 10.