Katie Holmes Raves Over Ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. As Their Film Premieres At Tribeca Post-Split

Katie Holmes has congratulated her ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. as their movie ‘Almost A Year’ makes its debut at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival.

Katie Holmes has praised her “talented” ex-boyfriend, Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33, almost one month after they called it quits. The 42-year-old actress spoke out ahead of their new short film, Almost A Year premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. “‘ALMOST A YEAR @tribecafilmfestival. I am so excited for the start of the @tribecafilmfestival today!!!!!” she captioned a June 8 Instagram post. “I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR which is premiering at #Tribeca2021 as part of #TribecaAtHome tickets.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum added “Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker.” It seems the duo, who dated for roughly eight months from September 2020, have remained on good terms. Katie served as a producer on the upcoming film, which is set amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while Emilio was the leading man.

The movie, which debuts on June 9, follows the “overlapping routines of three New Yorkers” which, “change unexpectedly”. Just last month, Emilio wrote on Instagram, “Soo honored and proud to be a part of this Film. Cast and crew A1 . Soo much love went into this . Can’t wait for you all to see this.” His A-list ex commented with the celebratory raising hands emoji.

Of course, fans of Katie would recall the news that she and Emilio, who were no strangers to PDA, had ended their romance. “The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends,” a representative for Katie told Us Weekly. A source also told the outlet, “Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends … There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends.”

The insider added, “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects.” Katie previously dated Jamie Foxx, 53, and was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. The pair share daughter Suri Cruise, 15, together.