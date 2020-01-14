Vanessa Hudgens’ Fans Beg Zac Efron To ‘Come Get Your Woman’ After Austin Butler Split

While they haven’t been a couple since 2010, fans are begging Zac Efron to pursue ex Vanessa Hudgens now that her nine-year relationship with Austin Butler has ended.

Vanessa Hudgens is a single woman again after nine years of dating actor Austin Butler, 28. The two split up and it’s bringing back memories for fans who shipped Vanessa, 31, and ex Zac Efron, 32, when they dated from 2005-2010, after meeting on the set of Disney’s High School Musical. The Jan. 14 split report even got Zac and Vanessa’s former couple nickname #Zanessa trending on Twitter again. And fans are begging Zac to go get Vanessa back since she’s finally available for the first time in nearly a decade. Plus, he’s single, too.

A woman named Shelby tweeted, “Vanessa Hudgens and Austin broke up?!!! Zanessa for 2020! Let’s go!!!!! #zanessaforeverandalways #zanessa,” while fan Rita K wrote, “Zac get your girl. #zanessaforeverandalways.” A woman named Arleen tweeted, “The Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens break-up news brought my #Zanessa heart back to liiiife.”

SupremeLibra wrote, “I know a lot of you may be sad that vanessa hudgens and austin butler broke up, but I’m over here praying that her and zac would magically get back together. yes, I’m that bitch #zanessa #troyella.” User Elle agreed, posting “I realize this is insensitive as hell, but the Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler break-up news has me hopeful for a reunion of Disney Channel’s ultimate power couple, #Zanessa.”

Sooo…Vanessa Hudgens & Zac Efron are single at the same time you say??? #ZanessaForeverAndAlways #ZanessaReunion pic.twitter.com/qjheLQYg1y — Kimberly (@infamousKIM) January 15, 2020

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up, y’all know what that means… #zanessaforeverandalways pic.twitter.com/sDrtXJgSPb — arianna elise (@AriannaMiskowsk) January 14, 2020

Sadly, a reunion probably isn’t in the cards, as Vanessa revealed in 2017 that she pretty much had zero contact with Zac. She appeared on Access Hollywood Live and when asked if she talked to Zac much, Vanessa replied, “Um no. I’ve completely lost contact with him.” While Zanessa may never be a real life couple again, at least fans have three High School Musical movies to remember the days when they were wildly in love. It may be Troy and Gabriella on-screen, but the chemistry in the films was the product of Zac and Vanessa’s love for each other.