Vanessa Hudgens Sings Drunk Karaoke Version Of ‘Breaking Free’ 13 Years After ‘High School Musical’

Vanessa added a whole new twist on the iconic ‘High School Musical’ jam — which is a duet with her ex Zac Efron — and posted the hilarious video to her Instagram page!

Vanessa Hudgens, 30, is just as nostalgic as the rest of us! The singer and actress shared a — erm — “sober” version of herself singing the classic High School Musical track “Breaking Free” on Instagram Sunday, Nov. 10! “Um. Here’s a really bad, aggressive, and totally sober 😂😳🙏🏻 version of breaking free,” she captioned the iconic video on Instagram. “Yep. That happened lol it hurts my ears but also makes me laugh lol 🤷🏻‍♀️ the “ooo yeah”. Dear lord lol 🤦🏻‍♀️🤘🏻.” Vanessa appeared to be out at a Los Angeles karaoke bar with friends — including actress Leslie Stratton — the Saturday evening prior.

The 30-year-old actress got her start in the 2006 Disney Channel film, alongside her co-star and ex-boyfriend Zac Efron, 32 and BFF Ashley Tisdale, 34. In the story, Vanessa plays Gabrielle Montez — a transfer student who excels in math — and Zac plays Tory Bolton, the popular basketball team caption. They both end up trying out for parts in their high school musical and the song “Breaking Free” — perhaps the most memorable on the films’ catchy soundtrack — is performed by the duo when they both make audition callbacks! The film was such a massive success it spawned two sequels, High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year, concert tours and a whole-new spin-off television series for the new streaming service Disney+!

Off screen, of course, Vanessa and Zac had their own four-year relationship which ultimately came to an end in 2010. “It started off really organically,” Vanessa said of her former romance in April. “I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at that time.”

“We’re soarin’, flyin’/There’s not a star in heaven/That we can’t reach/If we’re trying/So breaking free,” Vanessa can be seen — erm — dramatically singing in the video before adding a Celine Dion worthy “oooh yeah, yeah.” She looked chic and trendy for the evening out, rocking a super cute long silver dress with an Adidas fanny pack a purse. The raven haired beauty kept her hair in a sporty high pony tail and rocked dark burgundy matte lip, perfect for a Saturday night!