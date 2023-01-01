Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Khai, 2, In Pajamas For New Year’s Eve: Photo

Gigi Hadid gave her fans quite a treat for the end of 2022 as she shared a rare peek at her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. The stunning supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve to post a photo of her baby girl in a pair of adorable pajamas, as seen here. With Khai’s tiny hand holding onto a sparkling gold Prada handbag, Gigi captioned the snap, “Happy New Year Y’all! sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.”

Gigi and Zayn are becoming co-parenting champs after they broke up in October 2021. A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Gigi planned on “maintaining an amicable relationship for the sake of their baby” at the time. “Gigi has an incredibly close bond with her own father, and could never imagine taking that away from the daughter they share together,” the insider explained.

The split came after Zayn allegedly shoved Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid during an argument. The former One Direction member denied that he’d ever “struck” Yolanda in a statement after the news came out. However, Zayn was charged with four counts of harassment. He pleaded no contest to the charges and received 90 days of probation.

Gigi and Zayn were first romantically linked in 2015 and dated on and off for the next six years. In 2020, the pair announced they were pregnant and gave birth to Khai in September. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding,” Zayn wrote on his social media at the time. “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Meanwhile, Gigi has been rumored to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio after the pair were seen leaving the same New York restaurant on Nov. 18. However, Leo enjoyed his New Year’s Eve on a yacht in St. Barts alongside his A-list buddies and a new gal pal. The Oscar winner, 48, was spotted hanging out in the warm waters with his BFF Tobey Maguire, Drake and 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas. As Leo and Victoria were also spotted together a few days earlier, eyebrows were raised. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the actor and Gigi are just “casually dating” and nothing has changed between them. “Leo is single. Nothing has changed with Gigi. They are casually seeing each other but there is nothing serious going on between them at all,” an insider close to Leo revealed.