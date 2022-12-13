Drake Reveals Diamond Necklace With 42 Engagement Rings Dedicated To The Women He Never Proposed To

Drake's custom necklace was created over the span of 14 months with 351.38 carats of diamonds, jewelry designer Alex Moss revealed on Instagram.

December 13, 2022 1:52PM EST
Drake 'Top Boy' TV Show premiere, London, UK - 04 Sep 2019
Drake arrives at his birthday party at Sexy Fish In Miami. Pictured: Drake Ref: SPL5496900 251022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Saint-Tropez, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rapper Drake and a mystery woman arrive for lunch at Club 55 in Saint-Tropez while vacationing in the French Riviera. Pictured: Drake BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: ELIOT / MEGA - BEST IMAGE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Drake, 36, has an incredible piece of jewelry that honors all the women from his past — 42 of them, to be specific. The Lover Boy singer had a custom diamond necklace made with 42 engagement rings that he never used to propose to his past partners. The necklace, called “Previous Engagements,” was unveiled by jewelry designer Alex Moss in a Dec. 12 Instagram post, which can be seen below.

Alex’s video revealed that the necklace was created over the span of 14 months with 351.38 carats of diamonds, mounted in 18K of white gold. “Bordering the impossible, an expedition spanning 14 months. Every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection,” a voiceover on the video said. “Each stone meticulously set, utilizing the eagle claw technique.”

In the caption, Alex explained that the “Previous Engagements” necklace was “for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” in reference to Drake never proposing to the 42 women from his past. According to US WeeklyDrake wore the necklace while performing at Lil Baby‘s concert in Atlanta on December 9.

Drake (Photo: twoeyephotos/MEGA)

Some of the women that Drake’s been romantically linked to in the past include Jennifer Lopez, Teyana Taylor, Taraji P. Henson, dancer Maliah Michel, Serena Williams, Rita Ora, Cyn Santana, Tatyana Ali, Blac Chyna, Bernice Burgos, Amber Rose, Zoe Kravitz, and Bella Hadid — just to name a few. He memorably dated Rihanna on-and-off from 2009 to 2016. There were even rumors that Drake hooked up with Kim Kardashian. He was also linked to Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner in 2019, even though neither acknowledged the rumored relationship.

Drake had a romance with French painter and former model Sophie Bressaux, which resulted in the birth of his son Adonis in Oct. 2017. Drake kept his son’s existence a secret until rival Pusha T exposed him. Drake told Rap Radar in 2019 that he was initially unsure if he was the father since he has a history of women claiming they’ve gotten him pregnant. HollywoodLife previously learned from a source that Drake and Sophie are “strictly co-parents”, and nothing more.

