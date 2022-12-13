Drake Reveals Diamond Necklace With 42 Engagement Rings Dedicated To The Women He Never Proposed To

Drake, 36, has an incredible piece of jewelry that honors all the women from his past — 42 of them, to be specific. The Lover Boy singer had a custom diamond necklace made with 42 engagement rings that he never used to propose to his past partners. The necklace, called “Previous Engagements,” was unveiled by jewelry designer Alex Moss in a Dec. 12 Instagram post, which can be seen below.

Alex’s video revealed that the necklace was created over the span of 14 months with 351.38 carats of diamonds, mounted in 18K of white gold. “Bordering the impossible, an expedition spanning 14 months. Every diamond hand selected, inspected to only suit perfection,” a voiceover on the video said. “Each stone meticulously set, utilizing the eagle claw technique.”

In the caption, Alex explained that the “Previous Engagements” necklace was “for all the times he thought about it but never did it,” in reference to Drake never proposing to the 42 women from his past. According to US Weekly, Drake wore the necklace while performing at Lil Baby‘s concert in Atlanta on December 9.

Some of the women that Drake’s been romantically linked to in the past include Jennifer Lopez, Teyana Taylor, Taraji P. Henson, dancer Maliah Michel, Serena Williams, Rita Ora, Cyn Santana, Tatyana Ali, Blac Chyna, Bernice Burgos, Amber Rose, Zoe Kravitz, and Bella Hadid — just to name a few. He memorably dated Rihanna on-and-off from 2009 to 2016. There were even rumors that Drake hooked up with Kim Kardashian. He was also linked to Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner in 2019, even though neither acknowledged the rumored relationship.

Drake had a romance with French painter and former model Sophie Bressaux, which resulted in the birth of his son Adonis in Oct. 2017. Drake kept his son’s existence a secret until rival Pusha T exposed him. Drake told Rap Radar in 2019 that he was initially unsure if he was the father since he has a history of women claiming they’ve gotten him pregnant. HollywoodLife previously learned from a source that Drake and Sophie are “strictly co-parents”, and nothing more.