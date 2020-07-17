Drake & Sophie Brussaux’s Relationship Status Revealed After He Seemingly References Her In New Song

Drake got everyone buzzing on July 17 when he dropped his new song ‘Greece’ and seemingly referenced his son Adonis’ mother Sophie Brussaux. So, are they an item again?

Drake‘s new song “Greece” has a line in it that fans think might be about Sophie Brussaux, the mother of his son, Adonis Graham. In the new hit, which is his most recent collab with DJ Khaled, Drake raps, “Speedboats, baby, in Nikki Beach”, a nod to Nikki Beach Worldwide — a luxury beach club brand that has locations around the world, including in Greece. The ultra-posh clubs are a favorite of Sophie, causing fans to guess that he’s giving her a shout out. Although the Canadian born rapper hasn’t addressed the speculation yet, a source close to him tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he treats Sophie with “nothing but love.” But, that doesn’t mean they’re a couple.

“His relationship with her is amazing but they’re strictly co-parents” the source tells HollywoodLife. “ Drake ‘s so happy that she’s moved to Toronto with Adonis because he loves having his son close by. His family has gotten to be very close with Adonis and with Sophie too. Drake does everything to give his son the best life possible and that includes treating his son’s mother with nothing but love and respect.”

Sandy Graham. “Drake’s son resembles his MOM so much,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I think that is beautiful because D rake adores his mother so much. Best blessing ever,” the tweet continued. When Drake finally shared picture of his son fans were shocked by his curly blonde hair and bright blue eyes. They couldn’t get over how much the toddler looked like Drake’s mother

Since then, fans have gotten multiple glimpses at Drake’s gorgeous little boy. In the most recent video, posted to Drake’s Instagram Story on June 21, Adonis can be seen celebrating Father’s Day with his famous dad. In the video, Drake is opening his gifts from Adonis while the the two-year old plays in the background.