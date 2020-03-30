Drake Fans Can’t Get Over How Much His Son Adonis, 2, Looks Like His Mom  

After Drake shared the first photos of his 2-year-old son, Adonis Graham, fans started to point out the ‘crazy resemblance’ between Drake’s mother, Sandi and her grandson. And, some of the reactions aren’t the craziest things we’ve ever heard…

After years of concealing his son’s identity, Drake shared the first photos of his 2-year-old, Adonis Graham‘s face (seen here) on March 30. The “Life Is Good” rapper, 33, posted a series of photos of his family, including mom Sandi Graham and dad Dennis Graham., along with his blonde-hair and blue-eyed son and his mom Sophie Brussaux. Almost instantly, fans began to notice the uncanny resemblance between Adonis and his grandmother, Sandi.

“I was confused at first on why Drake’s child don’t look him or Sophie but then I seen drake mom,” one fan tweeted after seeing the throwback photo of Sandi and Dennis in Drake’s post. In the photo, which showed the couple laughing and hugging, Sandi’s voluminous blonde hair stands out the most. Meanwhile, the next slide shows Adonis sporting near-identical hair while posing with his parents, who both have dark hair and eyes.

“Drake’s son resembles his MOM so much,” another fan wrote on Twitter. “I think that is beautiful because Drake adores his mother so much. Best blessing ever,” the tweet continued. And, the fan wasn’t wrong, Drake has rapped about his mother before and has spoken about his close relationship with Sandi.

Drake & his mother on the red carpet at the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Drake’s son was born in October 2017 in secret. The next spring, in May, Pusha T called out Drake in his now infamous diss track “The Story of Adidon” and revealed the identity of the mother of Drake’s child. — At the time, Drake’s son was 7-months-old. Some of the song’s lyrics included, “Adonis is your son and he deserves more than an Adidas press run. That’s real. Love that baby, respect that girl.”

Drake later confirmed the news on his album Scorpion, specifically in the track, “Emotionless.” He rapped, “I wasn’t hiding my son from the world, I was hiding the world from my son.”

Still, Drake remained private about his son and Sophie — until September of that same year (2018). Drake appeared on his good friend, LeBron James‘ HBO show, The Shop, where he opened up about being a single father, and where he stood with Sophie.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we’ve had our moments, right?” Drake said at the time. “And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

Despite Drake’s known tumultuous relationship with Sophie, he’s recently alluded to a more civil union between the co-parents. In March 2019, he invited her to one of his shows in Paris, which she attended, as seen on social media.

It’s unclear if Drake is currently quarantining with his son and Sophie amid the coronavirus pandemic. The never-before-seen photos appear to have been taken during previous events.