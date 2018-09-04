Kim Kardashian: That Drake Sex Rumor ‘Really Hit A Nerve’ — Why She Was ‘Extremely Bothered’ By It

Kim Kardashian couldn’t let her hook up rumor with Drake ‘slide,’ HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why, and how much the gossip irked her, here!

Drake, 31, got his answer to the question “Kiki, do you love me?” That viral lyric from his track “In My Feelings” started a rumor that he hooked up with Kim Kardashian, 37, whose family nickname is Kiki. Now, we’ve learned why the reality television star went out of her way to end the gossip! “Kim is extremely bothered by the rumor about her and Drake because it’s so disrespectful to her husband and her marriage,” a Kardashian insider shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Kim usually lets most things she reads about her and her family slide by without much thought, but this talk about her and Drake really hit a nerve.”

“With everything her and Kanye have been through, the last thing she needs is for him to start wondering if she’s keeping some big secret from him,” our source adds. And it’s true. Kanye hasn’t been receiving the best press in 2018, especially since his controversial slavery comment on TMZ Live back in May. Kim has therefore been on high alert for more unfavorable publicity! “Kim is hyper vigilant when it comes to protecting Kanye, she couldn’t just let this slide,” our source continues. That’s why among many rumors, she chose to shut down her sex rumor with Drake herself.

For a quick recap, the drama started with an alleged beef between Drake and Kim’s husband Kanye West, 41. As we’ve reminded you on Aug. 29, Kanye was the producer behind that controversial Pusha T track “The Story of Adidon” that outed Drake’s secret son, Adonis! Drake even rapped that “Kanye flopped” at a concert stop in Chicago for Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour on Aug. 20. So, Nick Cannon, 37 — and Kim’s ex-boyfriend from 2006 — attempted to connect the dots for the reason of a possible feud during Complex’s Everyday Struggle with DJ Akademiks on Aug. 31. In regards to Drake allegedly “smashing” Kim, he said, “that ain’t that far off of a concept.” The Shade Room posted that segment of the interview to its Instagram on Sept. 3. On the same day, Kim wrote in the comments section, “Never happened. End of story.”

Kanye also debunked rumors of a beef with his fellow rapper during Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI Morning Show on Aug. 29. “I was thinking just my mood, like when we was talking about the Drake thing, like it hits me in a really sensitive place,” he said, which sounds similar to Kim’s feelings now about the sex rumor! “Look it ain’t no beef. Ain’t nobody got beef,” and later added, “We all got love for Drake…we understand that he got upset.”

"I crept down the block,

Made a right,

Cut the lights,

"Paid the price."

Nick wasn’t the only one to think that an alleged sexual history between Kim and Drake was more than a rumor. Fans speculated that on the collaboration track “Sicko Mode” with Travis Scott, Drake dropped a reference to his Calabasas neighbor, Kim! “I crept down the block, made a right, cut the lights, paid the price,” he rapped.