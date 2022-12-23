Leo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Still ‘Seeing Each Other’ As He’s Spotted Out With Victoria Lamas (Exclusive)

Sources close to the model and actor revealed that they're both keeping things low-key after romance rumors between the two popped up.

December 23, 2022 12:58PM EST
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are still casually going out! Sources close to both stars revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that nothing has changed in their relationship since the fashion icon, 27, and actor, 48, after he was seen out with a group of people, including model Victoria Lamas, 23. “Leo is single.  Nothing has changed with Gigi. They are casually seeing each other but there is nothing serious going on between them at all,” an insider close to Leo revealed.

Another source close to Gigi told HL that she was unbothered by the group outing, and would be okay if the Academy Award winner wanted to see someone else.”Gigi knows that Leo and Victoria were out with a bunch of friends which, of course, is completely fine with her. Although this wasn’t a romantic outing, Gigi has no opinion one way or another even if Leo does decide he wants to date other people,” they said. “Her and Leo were never in a serious relationship to begin with, and they had no commitments to each other.”

Sources revealed that Leo and Gigi are still keeping things casual. (Shutterstock)

They continued to say that she’s happy to see where the future takes them, but won’t be too upset if they don’t become a couple. “Gigi thinks Leo is a great guy, and she’s enjoying the casual relationship that they currently have. She’s not sure if it will turn into anything more serious down the road but even if it doesn’t, she’d love to maintain a friendship with him. He’s an amazing person and even though she’s unsure what the future holds in terms of something more serious, it’s not even on her radar right now,” the pal said.

The insider also explained that Gigi’s cashmere brand Guest in Residence and being a mom to her daughter Khai have kept her “extremely busy,” over any romantic interests. “Her dating life just isn’t a priority and it’s not something she is heavily invested in,” they said.

Leo and Gigi have been reported to be linked since September. Since the initial rumors that they were going out, The Wolf Of Wall Street star and model have been seen out together on a few occasions, with one of their most recent dates being at a New York City eatery in November.

