Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Are Hanging Out & ‘Getting To Know Each Other’: Report

New couple alert! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are “getting to know each other,” according to a source trusted by PEOPLE. However, while a second insider said “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” the first source noted they’re not officially “dating.”

Meanwhile, a third source told the publication that Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, have “been seen hanging out with groups of people.” They added, “It’s only been a few weeks since the split [between Leo and his last girlfriend]. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

The report comes just weeks after the Oscar winner and his girlfriend of almost four years, Camila Morrone, went their separate ways. After the former couple was first photographed walking arm-in-arm while out to breakfast in 2018, they ended up traveling the world together and even reportedly adopted two huskies puppies in 2020.

While the age difference was significant, with Leo 22 years her senior, Camila seemed unbothered by it. “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she told The Los Angeles Times in December of 2019. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.” Perhaps age was not a factor in their decision to split.

Along with Camila, Gigi now stands in the company of many gorgeous models who have been linked to Leo in the past. Some of his rumored exes include Victoria’s Secret models Gisele Bundchen, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garnn, and Bar Rafaeli, as well as supermodels Naomi Campbell and Amber Valetta. Other models like Anne Vyalitsyna, Kelly Rohrbach, and Nina Agdal have been seen on the What’s Eating Gilbert Grape star’s arms.

Meanwhile, Gigi has been separated from Zayn Malik since Oct. 2021 after a lengthy on and off again relationship. The pair shares a daughter, Khai, 2. Gigi and the singer broke up in Oct. 2021 after Zayn allegedly shoved Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid during an argument. The former One Direction member denied that he’d ever “struck” Yolanda in a statement after the news came out. However, Zayn was charged with four counts of harassment. He pleaded no contest to the charges and received 90 days of probation.