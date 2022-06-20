Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo of Khai & Zayn Malik For Father’s Day After Messy Split

The model made a sweet post wishing her ex a happy Father's Day, as she shared a photo of the singer and their daughter playing together.

June 20, 2022 11:47AM EDT
Gigi Hadid had a nice Father’s Day tribute for her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malikwhen she posted a cute photo of the One Direction alum sitting on the floor with their daughter Khai1, after they broke up in October 2021. Gigi, 27, included the shot of Zayn, 29, after she wrote a sweet Father’s Day message to her own dad Mohamed on Sunday, June 19.  “Happy Father’s Day to my sweet baba. I love you,” she wrote, before the next slide which showed Zayn and Khai. “And to Khai’s baba!”

The photo of the daddy-daughter duo was very simple with Zayn just sitting on the floor with Khai playing games. The cute photo came after Gigi and the singer broke up in October after Zayn allegedly shoved Gigi’s mom Yolanda during an argument. The “To Begin Again” singer denied that he’d ever “struck” Yolanda in a statement after the news came out. After the fight with Gigi’s mom, Zayn was charged with four counts of harassment, but he also pleaded no contest to the charges, while receiving 90 days of probation and a fine.

Despite the breakup after about 6 years together, it’s clear the pair are making their co-parenting relationship work. A source close to Gigi revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she planned on “maintaining an amicable relationship for the sake of their baby,” at the time. They said that the model also felt like Zayn was a “good father” to their daughter, and she doesn’t want the breakup to affect Khai’s relationship with her dad. “Gigi has an incredibly close bond with her own father, and could never imagine taking that away from the daughter they share together,” the insider explained.

Khai is Zayn and Gigi’s only daughter. The couple had started dating in 2015, and they welcomed their little girl in September 2020. The pair both announced their baby girl’s birth with sweet social media posts. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together,” Zayn wrote.

