Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable New Pic Of Baby Khai As They Twin In Matching Outfits

Gigi Hadid is raising one adorable fashionista! The Vogue model showed off baby Khai’s sense of style while twinning with the little girl in her latest Instagram snap.

Gigi Hadid is known for her iconic sense of style so it’s no wonder baby Khai is taking after her supermodel mom. The 26-year-old fashionista posted a series of Instagram photos on May 20 which included a heartwarming snapshot of the new mom cradling her precious little girl. Gigi wore a $1,090 Isabel Marant jumpsuit while coordinating ensembles with her adorable eight-month-old.

The catwalk queen swept her golden locks up in a chic bun without a single fly-away in sight. She kept warm with a white thermal beneath the pricey jumper and finished off her look with a few pairs of simple gold hoop earrings. Although Gigi and Zayn Malik, Khai’s father, have decided to not show their baby’s face on social media yet, the infant looked cuter than ever in a pair of pink overalls while clutching onto her mother.

In a “taurus szn photo dump” the sister of fellow model Bella Hadid included images from her 26th birthday, and a sweet photo kissing Zayn. Friends and fans alike flocked to the comments section to gush over Gigi’s adorable pic with her baby girl. “Seeing you with Khai,” one person responded while adding several heart and crying emojis. “The matching looks,” another wrote, while one fan added, “You and Khai are so beautiful.”

Gigi’s photo with Khai comes after she made headlines earlier this year for accidentally revealing her baby’s face in her Instagram Stories. In the post, which was deleted seconds later, Gigi was holding Khai and it’s not clear if she meant to send the post to close family and friends or if she chose the wrong one when selecting the post for her story, but many fans have been showing respect by not reposting it.