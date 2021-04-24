Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Hold Hands On Late-Night Grilled Cheese Date For Her 26th Birthday — Pics

Trust Gigi Hadid to keep it ultra cool on her birthday! The supermodel turned 26, and celebrated with a grilled cheese food truck.

Gigi Hadid has rung in her 26th birthday in style! The supermodel was ultimate cool mom as she stepped out alongside her boyfriend Zayn Malik, with whom she shares her daughter Khai, for a birthday date night! The couple coordinated looks for the special occasion on April 23, with Gigi rocking a knit cap-sleeve top in a periwinkle shade, with matching bell-bottom pants, and white leather boots. The red haired beauty accessorized with bright nails, delicate, layered necklaces, and a protective face mask.

Meanwhile, the former One Direction crooner looked equally comfy and chic as he wore an oversized, blue plaid jacket, with black jeans and black boots. Of course, the centerpiece of their party, which was held in their NoHo apartment, was the Gorilla Cheese NYC truck parked outside. The couple were seen ordering grilled cheese sandwiches, and cozying up to each other as they celebrated Gigi’s big day.

Her sister Bella Hadid was also in attendance, and rocked an incredible ‘fit, as per usual. The 23-year-old supermodel’s look gave off some major ’70s vibes, wearing orange wide-legged pants, brown boots, and a skintight top with cut outs around her chest and shoulders. The brunette beauty pulled her hair back into a casual up-do and donned a brown protective face mask.

Upstairs in Gigi’s apartment, guests were treated to a cake in the shape of a block of cheese! Her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, shared snaps of both her food truck feast and the very unique cake. Also in attendance were her mom Yolanda Hadid and her boyfriend Joseph Jingoli, along with makeup artist and close friend Patrick Ta.

This marks Gigi’s first birthday as a mom, having welcomed little Khai in late 2020! She recently shared a snap of her little one rocking a bright red Versace outfit — which featured a sweater bearing the label’s name and iconic border logo, along with matching sweatpants. Too cute!