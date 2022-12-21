Victoria Lamas: 5 Things to Know About Model, 23, Spotted Out With Leonardo DiCaprio, 48

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted out with model Victoria Lamas on Tuesday, December 20. The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star, 48, and Victoria, 23, were seen exiting The Birds Street Club and getting into a car together in new photos shared by DailyMail. The shots were taken a month after it was rumored that Leo was dating Gigi Hadid, after they were seen out together in October.

Both were dressed in black outfits, with Leo rocking a t-shirt and a pair of jeans, as the model sported a crop top and a leather jacket. A source close to Leo confirmed to HollywoodLife that he’s not dating the model, and they were with a larger group when the photos were taken. Find out more about Victoria here!

1. Victoria is a model with over 22k Instagram followers

While Victoria is multi-talented, she mostly works as a model currently. Besides having over 20,000 followers on her Instagam, her bio states that she’s signed with Natural Models LA, as well as Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment. Victoria regularly shows off her gorgeous looks and shots from photo shoots on her Instagram.

2. She’s an actress

Aside from modeling, Victoria has been working on making a name for herself on-screen. She’s shared a few photos with captions about scripts on her Instagram, and she’s appeared in a handful of short films. She appeared in 6 shorts between 2019 and 2020. Her first role was in Disguise, and her most recent appearance was in Two Niner, per IMDb. Before getting her start in acting, she worked in the art department for the film History of Fear.

3. She’s also a painter

Besides modeling and acting, Victoria has a passion for art. She regularly shows off her paintings and artwork on her Instagram. She’s also shown her process behind a few different pieces. Her artwork is often abstract versions of people, and it’s clear that she has a talent with a brush. Based on her captions, it seems her preference is acrylic.

4. She sells clothes online

While Victoria clearly keeps busy, she does have her own side hustle, selling old clothes and accessories on DePop. Her account on the re-selling site is listed in her Instagram bio, and she lists some of her clothes for fans and followers to purchase. While most of her items are reasonably priced in the $10 to $60 range, she does have some items that cost a bit more, such as a Pink Louis Vuitton purse.

5. Her parents are actors

While Victoria is still working her way into the entertainment business, her family does have plenty of experience in it! Her parents are actor Lorenzo Lamas and former Playboy “Playmate of the Month” Shauna Sand. The pair were married from 1996 to 2002, and share two more daughters besides Victoria. Lorenzo has starred in many different TV projects, such as the soap opera Falcon Crest, the series Renegade, Big Time Rush, and his reality show Leave it to Lamas, via IMDb. Shauna was “Playmate of the Month” in May 1996, and she’s dabbled in acting, guest-starring in Renegade, and she had a role in the short-lived series Hollywood Girls, per IMDb.