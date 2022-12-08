Veronika Rajek: Everything To Know About Model Gushing Over Tom Brady After His Divorce

Veronika Rajek is an Instagram model and influencer.

She has modeled for Fashion Nova and other notable clothing brands.

On Dec. 6, 2022, she took to Instagram to gush over newly single NFL star, Tom Brady.

Blonde bombshell Veronika Rajek, 26, is a successful Instagram model and influencer. Not only is she a brand ambassador for a super popular clothing brand, but she’s also modeled for high fashion designers like Dolce and Gabbana and more, per her official website. But when she’s not parading around in a sexy bikini, she’s often at football games, as that is one of her favorite sports. She even took to Instagram on Dec. 6, 2022, to gush about her “love” for NFL star Tom Brady, 45. Below is everything to know about Veronika, including what she said about the newly single athlete.

Who Is Veronika Rajek?

Veronika is a model from Slovakia, which is a country in Central Europe. The swimsuit enthusiast is also a brand ambassador for the clothing brand Fashion Nova. She is often spotted on Instagram promoting their clothing and their bikinis. “How cute am I in this @Fashionnova set ? #pinkypinky,” she captioned a snapshot from Aug. 2022.

And according to her website, Veronika has also modeled for some pretty impressive designers, including Blumarine, Vera Wang, Hide & Jack, Moschino and Philip Plain. The social media personality has also walked multiple runways for Miami Swim Week, which she shared photos of via Instagram. Some of the bikini designers she walked for include Mineral Melange Swim, bikinilista, and PLAYASOL SWIM.

What Did She Say About Tom Brady?

Following Tom’s divorce from model Gisele Bündchen, 42, in Oct. 2022, Veronika wasted no time to gush about the Tampa Bay Buccaneer via Instagram on Dec. 6, 2022. “Verified I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t,” the 26-year-old wrote. “Even his haters love him because they know he is the [goat emoji] @tombrady thank you for an amazing show #GOATFOREVER #12.”

Of course, many of Veronika’s 3.2 million Instagram followers took to the comments section to react to her post. “Waiting for Tom Brady to hit that dm,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Tell me your applying for that new wifey role without telling me your applying for that new wifey role.” And a third commenter added that the 45-year-old is newly single afterall. “He’s also single and ready to mingle,” the follower penned.

What She’s Said About Her Beauty

The world traveler has also spoken publicly about being “beautiful” and even told The Sun that it makes life “worse” for her. “People don’t even believe I exist. It’s pretty discriminatory that other women can do the same thing as me and I can’t, and I just get deleted because of my looks,” she said to the outlet in Nov. 2021. “I call myself an alien as people don’t believe I’m real. They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online,” she continued. “People say beautiful people have it easy but I have it worse as people make it harder for me because I’m beautiful.”

She has even gone as far as to get a sonogram done on her breasts to debunk the rumors from haters. “People say my boobs are not real, here is my sonogram and doctor’s statement,” she captioned a Nov. 2021 video on Instagram. “There is only one TRUTH #REAL #Happyve,” Veronika added.