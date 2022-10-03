Denise Austin, 65, Reveals How She Got ‘Runway Ready’ In Just 2 Weeks To Walk In Miami Swim Week

After over 40 years in the fitness industry, Denise Austin still has her infectious energy, bright smile and chiseled muscles that men and women have been trying to achieve for years, with her guidance. This past July, Denise had the opportunity to join her daughter Katie Austin, a 2022 Sports Illustrated: Swim Rookie, on the Miami Swim Week runway, and it was truly hard to tell whether these two were mother-daughter or sister-sister! “I had two weeks notice! I really had to step it up a little!” The 65-year-old icon said on the HollywoodLife Podcast. “I really ate really healthy. I got rid of the chips, I got rid of the pizza, got rid of the wine. I really ate healthy for the two weeks. I, of course, did my walks every day, but I bumped it up. I did 45 minutes — usually I am a 30 minute walker, but I made it every morning and I turned it into 45 minutes to an hour of walking.”

Denise added that she did her ’20 minute workouts for toning’ every day, as well. “I have 20 minute abs, 20 minute arms, every day was a different one… and I was ready. I had a ball!” She went on to gush over taking the runway with Katie, who is following in her mom’s footsteps in the fitness world. “It was the most exciting moment to walk with my daughter and she held my hand. It was really cool!” Denise recalled.

She went on to gush over Katie making sure she was ‘very comfortable’ during their fittings. “Before we went out, she just said, ‘Mom, you got this.’ They wanted it to be fun. It’s Sports Illustrated: Swim, it’s so fun! So, that made me feel really comfortable,” Denise explained. “I felt like I could just go out and be myself, and that’s what we did when it was our turn. It was a thrill.”

When it comes to starring alongside Katie in next year’s SI: Swim issue, Denise said she’s ”very satisfied with her runway experience.”

As the fitness star mentioned, she has been a huge advocate for daily walks and light weights for toning, especially for her over 50s age group. “I do believe that to change the shape of your body, walking is important but so is to add 10 minutes, only three days a week, of some toning exercises,” she advised. “Just start with lightweights and do your arms, and then do a few different leg exercises. Every day, I do three minutes of ab exercises and I’m a true believer that’s why I’ve kept my stomach, but more importantly kept my back, healthy after all these years — to make sure the center of the body stays strong.”

Denise partnered with Easy Spirit to design high to low impact athletic footwear, that can be worn for any of her recommended workouts! Coming in two different styles, and multiple colorways, the Mel shoe is “the perfect shoe for walking. It’s high impact, you can walk, you can run, you can do really any activity,” Denise explained. “Then, we did the Jordyn, and it’s a little more casual. That’s what I do my pilates in, I go for slow walks with my dog. It also has that lateral support, so I play pickleball in them and they’re so comfortable.”

Easy Spirit x Denise Austin is currently available at Easy Spirit, online and in stores, as well as Macy’s, Nordstrom and Belk. Plus, be sure to subscribe to Denise’s seasonal magazine, Fit Over Fifty, for more of the tips and tricks to living a healthy lifestyle.