Maye Musk Shares That Landing ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Cover At Age 74 Was ‘A Surprise’

Maye Musk admitted that she was “surprised” when she was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on the red carpet for The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards on Saturday, September 10. The model, whose son is Elon Musk, clearly had a great time shooting the cover issue.

Maye revealed that she had no idea that she was going to get the Sports Illustrated cover back in May, and she was so happy with her experience. “It was such a surprise. Still is. A huge surprise. You just don’t expect that at age 74. I didn’t at least. They treated me so beautifully they really did. They also had lovely swimsuits for me and they were all so flattering,” she explained.

The model showed off a wide variety of looks in the classic magazine, with tons of stylish bathing suits. She looked amazing, and she had tons of great accessories besides the swimwear, which comes as no surprise because she told HL that she’s all about earrings. “I have to have a good pair of earrings,” she said when asked what fashion accessory she can’t live without.

When Maye appeared on the cover, her daughter Tosca Musk also sang her mom’s praises in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “In her years on this planet she’s earned two master’s degrees in nutrition science, won awards in the dietetics field, has been in countless fashion shows and editorials, and she’s even appeared in a Beyoncé video. She is an uncontainable force, and she’s the most fearless woman I’ve ever known,” she said.

Aside from the S.I. cover, Maye has been super busy this year. She’s gotten a lot of bonding time in with her billionaire son, like when she was Elon’s date for the Met Gala back in May. Whether she’s in a bathing suit or a gown, she always looks stunning.