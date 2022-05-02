Elon Musk Brings His Mom, Not New GF, To The Met Gala After Buying Twitter

The Tesla and SpaceX founder's date for the evening was none other than his own mom, not a new lady after his breakup from singer Grimes.

By:
May 2, 2022 9:45PM EDT
elon musk, maye musk
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022
Kim Kardashian Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elon Musk and his mom Maye had a sweet mother-son bonding moment on the red carpet for the 2022 Met Gala. The 50-year-old entrepreneur, who recently bought Twitter for $44 billion, opted to bring his 74-year-old mother along for the high-profile party on Monday, May 2. Bringing his mom to the annual ball came almost three months after he was spotted with actress Natasha Bassett getting a ride on his private jet.

Elon and his mom Maye share a laugh on the red carpet for the Met Gala. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Elon sported a simple black tuxedo with a white shirt and matching bowtie. His mom, who is also a Canadian-South African model, sported a dark velvet, red dress, with a number of pearl necklaces dangling, as she carried a small white purse. She also had a matching flower sitting on the pearl necklace and a matching pair of earrings for the evening.

The new Twitter owner looked excited to spend the celebration with his mother. (Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

Elon bringing his mom was a surprise, months after his split from singer Grimes was confirmed by her on Twitter in March. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher had revealed that the former couple had had a daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Muskaby (the couple also have a son X Æ A-Xii) via surrogate in a March interview. After the interview was published, Grimes revealed that the couple had split up.

Since the couple split, Elon has been seen spending time with Natasha Bassett, an Australian actress. A source close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the pair have had a great connection since getting together. “Elon started seeing Natasha shortly after his split from Grimes, but it was very casual. He was not looking for anything serious with anyone at the time and neither was she. But they couldn’t deny the unbelievable chemistry between them, and they still can’t. She is now very much his girlfriend,” they said in February.

