Natasha Bassett: 5 Things On Elon Musk’s New Gal Pal & Actress, 29, Spotted On His Private Jet

Here’s everything you need to know about the 29-year-old actress who was spotted leaving Elon Musk’s private jet and has reportedly been ‘dating’ the Tesla CEO.

Elon Musk, 50, has seemingly moved on from his ex Grimes and appears to be hitting it off with Natasha Bassett. The 29-year-old actress was spotted leaving the Tesla CEO’s private jet on Thursday, February 17. She tried to protect her identity with a long black trench coat and sunglasses but a source close to Elon confirmed to HollywoodLife that the “mystery woman” is in fact Natasha and weighed in on their relationship status. Our insider claimed Elon and Natasha “have only been dating for a couple of months, but they are already in a monogamous relationship. They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together.” Here’s everything you need to know about Elon’s potential girlfriend.

1. Natasha Played Britney Spears

Natasha played one of the biggest pop icons of all time– Britney Spears. The “Toxic” singer has been making headlines for breaking free from the oppressive conservatorship she was placed under by her family. However, Natasha played the singer in the early #FreeBritney days in 2017 in a film for Lifetime. The TV film was met with plenty of criticism but it was a breakout role for the young actress, who was 23 years old when it was made.

Although Britney’s creative team made it clear that she was not involved with the making of the movie and did not approve of it, Natasha thought it painted Brit in “a really positive light.” She also wanted to do the “Circus” singer justice. “I have so much respect and admiration for Britney and what attracted me to doing this movie is that it’s truly a feminist story at its core,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “And as a feminist myself, I was inspired to tell the story of a woman’s journey. She was faced with so many challenges, but she comes out at the end so strong and on top.”

2. Natasha Is In The Upcoming Elvis Biopic

Natasha has a big role in the upcoming Elvis biopic. She plays Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend Dixie Locke in the film. She is joined by Austin Butler who plays Elvis himself and A-list actor Tom Hanks plays his infamous manager Colonel Tom Parker. The first trailer for director Baz Luhrmann’s film was released on Thursday, February 17, and Natasha was sure to share it on her social media. She announced in the caption that Elvis will be in theaters on June 24, 2022.

3. Natasha Was Born In Australia

Natasha is a proud Aussie! She was born and raised in New South Wales, Australia. Here is where she first discovered her love for acting. At just 14 years old she landed the role of Juliet in Romeo and Juliet with the Australian Theatre for Young People. She landed a number of other gigs in her home country like in the Australian TV series Rake before she moved to New York City to study at the Atlantic Acting School. Upon completing her studies, she moved to LA where she currently resides.

4. Natasha Loves Hiking

Based on her social media activity, Natasha is an avid hiker. She has uploaded posts from some of America’s most renowned hiking destinations like the Grand Canyon. She showed her appreciation for the National Park in the post’s caption, writing, “A testimony to the power of water. Touch the rocky walls of the canyon, listen to the rush of the Colorado River, and keep an eye out for Condors. They have the best view.” She also has a hiking Instagram Story collection pinned to the top of her profile.

5. Natasha Is Passionate About Giving Back

Natasha also uses her platform to raise awareness around important issues like global warming and animal rights. She recently documented her trip to Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Australia. “So happy I got to have an inside tour of the @currumbinwildlifehospital yesterday, one of the busiest wildlife hospitals in the world. Their goal is to treat, rehabilitate and release sick, injured and orphaned native wildlife,” she captioned the post. “I watched the nurses rehabilitate a sick koala who is on the road to recovery. Once the koalas are fully recovered, usually after about 6 weeks, they’ll be dropped directly back to where they were found.”