Austin Butler, Priscilla Presley & More ‘Elvis’ Stars Glow At Cannes Premiere: Photos

Elvis Presley may not have been in the building, but his influence certainly was during the premiere of Elvis at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 25. Many of the movie’s stars, including Austin Butler, who plays the main role of Elvis, and Olivia DeJonge, who plays Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley, as well as the biopic’s director, Baz Luhrmann, were on hand to celebrate the release and posed for epic photos at the exciting event. The real Priscilla, who has shared her public support of the film, also attended the premiere and posed with the group.
Austin looked handsome in a classic tuxedo at the event as Olivia wowed in a bright pink dress. Baz also wore a tuxedo with a black bow tie and Priscilla showed off a long-sleeved brown patterned mini dress and black heels. At one point, Austin and Priscilla posed for photos alone together and looked genuinely happy to be at the screening.
Other Elvis stars at the premiere included Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker, Alton Mason, who plays Little Richard, and Natasha Bassett, who plays Dixie Locke. The premiere also drew general celebs in including, Kaia Gerber, Sharon Stone, Casey Affleck, Winnie Harlow, Ricky Martin, and more. They all shined on the red carpet and flashed smiles or their best confident facial expressions making heads turn.
The Elvis premiere at Cannes comes a month before it’s officially released in theaters on June 24. The film tells the story of Elvis’ life and the incredible successful career in the music industry that led him to being labeled the “King of Rock and Roll.” Priscilla and her daughter with Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley, both took to social media to publicly show their support and give the film a rave review, leaving many Elvis fans wanting to see it as soon as they can.
“For those curious about the new film ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, the director, provided a private screening for me and Jerry Schilling at Warner studios recently. This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship,” Priscilla wrote on Facebook earlier this month. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered.”
“Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding,” she continued. “Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine. Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both. The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a directer who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”