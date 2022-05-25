Austin Butler, Priscilla Presley & More ‘Elvis’ Stars Glow At Cannes Premiere: Photos

Elvis Presley may not have been in the building, but his influence certainly was during the premiere of Elvis at Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 25. Many of the movie’s stars, including Austin Butler, who plays the main role of Elvis, and Olivia DeJonge, who plays Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley, as well as the biopic’s director, Baz Luhrmann, were on hand to celebrate the release and posed for epic photos at the exciting event. The real Priscilla, who has shared her public support of the film, also attended the premiere and posed with the group.

Austin looked handsome in a classic tuxedo at the event as Olivia wowed in a bright pink dress. Baz also wore a tuxedo with a black bow tie and Priscilla showed off a long-sleeved brown patterned mini dress and black heels. At one point, Austin and Priscilla posed for photos alone together and looked genuinely happy to be at the screening.

Other Elvis stars at the premiere included Tom Hanks, who plays Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker, Alton Mason, who plays Little Richard, and Natasha Bassett, who plays Dixie Locke. The premiere also drew general celebs in including, Kaia Gerber, Sharon Stone, Casey Affleck, Winnie Harlow, Ricky Martin, and more. They all shined on the red carpet and flashed smiles or their best confident facial expressions making heads turn.

The Elvis premiere at Cannes comes a month before it’s officially released in theaters on June 24. The film tells the story of Elvis’ life and the incredible successful career in the music industry that led him to being labeled the “King of Rock and Roll.” Priscilla and her daughter with Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley, both took to social media to publicly show their support and give the film a rave review, leaving many Elvis fans wanting to see it as soon as they can.