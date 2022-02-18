Elon Musks’ New Mystery Gal Pal Revealed After They’re Spotted On Private Jet Together

The SpaceX founder was seen arriving in Los Angeles with a new woman almost five months after ending things with singer Grimes, and we have the EXCLUSIVE on who she is!

Does Elon Musk have a new girlfriend? The 50-year-old Tesla CEO was spotted stepping off of a plane with a mysterious new woman on Thursday February 17 in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were each seen deplaning the billionaire’s private jet separately in black coats in Los Angeles. A source close to Elon revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the mystery woman is an actress, expected to be in a highly anticipated biopic this year.

The source revealed to us that the actress is Australian Natasha Bassett, who is set to star as Dixie Locke, Elvis Presley’s first girlfriend, in the new Elvis biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann, per IMDb. The movie is expected to hit theaters on June 24, with Austin Butler playing The King, and Tom Hanks playing his manager. While the rock and roll film may be one of her first big films, Natasha has been working hard in the movie and TV industries for over a decade, making her debut in the 2009 TV movie Dungoona. She even played Britney Spears in the 2017 Lifetime biopic about the singer. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Natasha and Elon’s reps for confirmation, but did not immediately hear back.

If Elon and Natasha have a budding romance, it will be the billionaire’s first relationship since his split with Grimes, 33, in September 2021. The “Shinigami Eyes” singer and entrepreneur broke up after over three years together. The pair also share a son X Æ A-Xii i, who was born in May 2020. After the couple split, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, revealed that she was “still living” with Elon in an October Instagram post.

Since breaking up, both Elon and Grimes have been incredibly busy. Grimes has released a handful of songs since she and the SpaceX founder have called it a day. Some of her new tunes even seem to reference the breakup and shade her ex, like in “Player of Games.” Meanwhile, Elon was named the Time “Person of the Year“ for 2021, and he spoke about “a lot of work to do” to help expand his electric car company.