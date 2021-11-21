Elon Musk Shares Rare Glimpse Of His Son With Grimes, AE A-Xii, 1, In SpaceX Video Presentation

Elon Musk was briefly joined by his adorable one-year-old son X AE A-Xii as he gave a virtual presentation that included an update on the fully reusable spacecraft, Starship on Wednesday.

Elon Musk, 50, combined his fatherly duties with work on Nov. 17 when his one-year-old son X AE Xii, whom he shares with ex Grimes, 33, made a cameo in one of his update videos for Starship. The adorable blond boy was all smiles as he sat on his dad’s lap in the clip in what appeared to be a small room. He even said “Hi!” at one point while babbling and throwing his little arms up in the air.

During the video, Elon gave his update on Starship, which is a fully reusable spacecraft, while speaking at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. After baby X stole the spotlight for a bit, someone came in the room and whisked him away so Elon, who was wearing a white button-down top under a gray blazer, could go on with his presentation.

Elon’s latest video with his son comes after he and Grimes made headlines with their split in Sept. Since then, the singer has admitted to still living with the CEO of SpaceX in a post about the paparazzi on Instagram. “Full disclosure I’m still living with e,” she wrote in the post before going on to explain why she was reading Karl Marx‘s The Communist Manifesto in the paparazzi pics she was referring to.

“I am not a communist…although there are some very smart ideas in this book – but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming,” she explained. “But I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented.”

“Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme – suggestions welcome!” she concluded.

Elon and Grimes first started dating in 2018 and at the time of their split, Elon told Page Six, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”