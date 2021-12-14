See Pics

Elon Musk Is All Smiles With Look-Alike Son, 19 Months, At ‘TIME’ Person Of The Year Event

News Writer

Elon Musk brought along his and Grimes’ son, X AE A-Xii, to the ‘TIME’ 2021 Person of the Year event in New York City on Dec. 13.

Elon Musk, 50, had a very special plus-one at the TIME 2021 Person of the Year event: his son X AE A-Xii! The Tesla CEO brought the adorable 19-month-old – whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Grimes — to the event in New York City on Monday, December 13. Elon, as seen in photos HERE, was pictured holding his baby boy, who was sweetly dressed in a white shirt featuring prints of tractors and mountains. The infant also had on olive green jeans, while Elon dressed for the big occasion in a standard white button up and black jacket and matching pants.

In a video shared on Twitter by TIME owner Marc Benioff, Elon can be seen entering the event while holding X AE A-Xii in his arms. The whole crowd gave a big “Aww” over the infant’s entrance, as Elon briefly stopped to speak to the moderator while smiling at his son. “Welcome to NYC X Æ A-12 Musk and ⁦@elonmusk!” Marc captioned the video, which can be seen below.

Elon was named TIME‘s 2021 Person of The Year earlier on Monday. Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal said that Elon — who also founded SpaceX — has had an “extraordinary influence for Life on Earth and life off Earth, too.” In his Person of the Year interview, Elon spoke about his “semi-split” from Grimes, who ended the relationship in September after three years together. “We weren’t seeing each other that much, and I think this is to some degree a long-term thing, because what she needs to do is mostly in L.A. or touring, and my work is mostly in remote locations like this.” Elon also confirmed that he’s not dating someone new in the wake of his split from the Canadian musician.

Grimes and Elon began dating in 2018, kept a relatively low-profile and then made headlines during a memorable appearance at the 2021 Met Gala. Months later, they announced the birth of X AE Xii, with an explanation for their son’s controversial name.