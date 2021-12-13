Breaking News

‘TIME’ Person Of The Year: Elon Musk Named Most Influential Of 2021

elon musk
Britta Pedersen/AP/Shutterstock
Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle Tesla Cybertruck, Hawthorne, USA - 21 Nov 2019
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Elon Musk and girlfriend musician Grimes enjoy a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu with a couple friends, Pictured: Elon Musk and Grimes BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
SpaceX CEO ELON MUSK with his new girlfriend, UK singer singer GRIMES, as the last of 4 teams of students comprised of over 600 competitors from more than 40 countries around the world compete to showcase their pods at SpaceX's third Hyperloop Pod Competition Sunday. The winning team was WARR Hyperloop, as they hit speeds of 284 mph today. 22 Jul 2018 Pictured: Elon Musk, Grimes. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA256116_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Elon Musk, Grimes. Elon Musk, left and Grimes attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition, in New York2018 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, USA - 07 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

After another tough year, TIME has chosen who will be given the honor of being named ‘Most Influential’ in 2021. This year, Elon Musk topped the magazine’s list.

The 2021 TIME Person of the Year is….Elon MuskTIME’s Editor-in-Chief pointed out that Elon has had an “extraordinary influence for Life on Earth and life off Earth, too.” It’s no secret that he had an extreme dominance over “many things in America’s life right now” — from the space industry, to the automobile industry, to his influence on social media with millions of followers.

In his Person of the Year interview, Elon opened up about his “confidence” in the future of his Tesla cars, and said that he hopes similar electric car companies have their own success, as well. He also admitted that there’s still “a lot of work to do” with the car’s autopilot feature, which has been called into question by many.

elon musk
Elon Musk at a press conference. (Britta Pedersen/AP/Shutterstock)

Every year, the magazine picks the most influential person, persons or group of the year to recognize. Regardless of whether the honoree’s influence is good or bad, this person(s) has had an impact on the world, which is why they are given the title. While TIME also has a reader’s poll, where fans can vote on who THEY think is most influential, this decision is made solely by the editors of the magazine.

The winner of the 2021 reader’s poll was Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, with the results being announced earlier this month. Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo was named the Entertainer of the Year and Simone Biles was honored as Athlete of the Year. During the TIME Person of the Year reveal, Olivia and Simone were both recognized with segments. For the first time in the poll’s history, the winner for Person of the Year was announced on YouTube.

In 2020TIME named president Joe Biden and first lady Kamala Harris as Person of the Year. The two won an historical presidential election in 2020 during a year when America was fighting hard for change. In 2019, it was environmental activist Greta Thunberg who was named Person of the Year. Before that, in 2018, “The Guardians” — a group of journalists who went “above and beyond” for their work — held the title.