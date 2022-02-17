‘Elvis’ Trailer: Austin Butler Wows & Shows Off His Vocals As The King Of Rock & Roll

The King has arrived! The first trailer for the highly-anticipated ‘Elvis’ biopic dropped on February 17. Austin Butler kills it as the King of Rock and Roll.

We are all shook up over the first official Elvis trailer. The upcoming biopic debuted new footage on February 17. Austin Butler completely transforms into the rock and roll icon, from his look to his incredible vocals. The trailer takes us through Elvis’ rise to superstardom and gives us glimpses of all of Elvis’ iconic looks in his heyday.

In addition to Austin, the cast of Elvis is stacked. Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager. The Oscar winner undergoes an intense transformation for this role. The Society alum Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla Presley. Additional stars include Yola Quartey as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Luke Bracey as Jerry Schilling, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, and Dacre Montgomery as Steve Binder.

The first teaser was released by director Baz Luhrmann in November 2021. The footage features Austin as Elvis in several settings, but we only see the back of his head. The Elvis song “Suspicious Minds” plays in the teaser.

Austin was announced in July 2019 as the actor who would play Elvis in the biopic. There was an extensive casting process and many of Hollywood’s most talented actors were up for the role, including Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Luhrmann raved over the actor’s performance as Elvis in a 2020 interview. “I always avoid getting in and heralding the work we’re doing before we do it, but during the testing process, his commitment, his transformative abilities from the young Elvis to beyond, he had been playing so very well,” he told Deadline. “He was terrific. There was such great energy and excitement in the cast and company, about the show we were about to shoot.”

Elvis was initially supposed to be released in 2021, but it was pushed to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The official release date is now June 24, 2022.