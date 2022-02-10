Katie Holmes & Look-Alike Daughter Suri, 15, Rock Matching Cardigans While Out In NYC

Style runs in the family! Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise were spotted out in New York City rocking matching cream cardigans. Like mother, like daughter!

When it comes to fashion, Katie Holmes, 43, has passed on her stylishness to daughter Suri Cruise, 15. Katie and Suri were seen out and about separately in New York City in matching cream cardigans on February 9. Their casual looks were perfect for the milder Big Apple weather.

Katie had on her cardigan over the top of a black shirt and high-waisted jeans. Her hair was pulled up into a top knot, and she had on a bright pink mask as she grabbed coffee. Suri was spotted in grey sweatpants and blue Converse sneakers. She was carrying a green jacket as well.

Katie and Suri are New York City fashion staples. Their style is always on display as they make their way around the city — solo and together. In January 2022, Suri rocked a stylish denim jacket and brown, wide-leg pants on the streets of New York City.

The mother and daughter duo have been based in the Big Apple since 2012 after Katie’s divorce from Tom Cruise, 59, Suri’s father. “That time was intense,” Katie told InStyle in 2020 about her and Suri’s big move. “It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it. We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city.”

Over the years, Suri has grown up before our eyes. She’ll turn 16 in April. Katie’s always made it a point to allow Suri to become the person she wants to be. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality,” Katie said. “To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.”