Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Stylish In A Denim Jacket While Out Solo In NYC

suri cruise
Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com
Suri Cruise shows off her hippie style with a denim jacket, striped sweatpants and boots while shopping in New York City.
Grown up Suri Cruise is joined by a friend for a friendly stroll through New York City and from the looks of it, the young daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is enjoying her stroll.
Suri Cruise dons a cool Rolling Stones cropped tee while out in NYC.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Three months ahead of her 16th birthday, Suri Cruise was photographed on a solo NYC outing, and she looked as grown up and stylish as ever in her jean jacket and pants combo!

Suri Cruise, 15, is growing up right before our eyes, and she looked like quite the typical teenager while out and about in New York City on Jan. 17. For her solo outing, Suri rocked brown, wide-leg pants with a pink strip down each side. She paired the pants with a jean jacket, which had brown detailing to match the pants. Her look was complete with tan boots, and her hair pulled back into a half ponytail. The teenager also wore a black face mask amidst the continued threat of the coronavirus pandemic in NYC.

suri cruise
Suri Cruise out and about in New York City. (Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

While we often see Suri photographed with her mom, Katie Holmes, in the Big Apple, she’s been seen on a lot more solo outings these days. Now that Suri is well into her teen years, it looks like she’s able to navigate Manhattan on her own. In recent years, we’ve seen Suri out and about in a number of stylish looks, as she’s continued to develop her own sense of fashion. Most recently, she was photographed out with a friend in November, wearing a pair of flared jeans.

Suri is Katie’s only daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Very little is known about Suri’s relationship with Tom, but she’s definitely close with her famous mom, who she lives with in NYC. Below, Katie and Suri can be seen in matching puffer jackets while out in Feb. 2020.

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise wear matching outfits as they take a happy stroll together in New York City.
Grown up Suri Cruise steps out in a tie dye t-shirt and sweatpants for a walk with her mom, Katie Holmes. Suri carried a book with her during the stroll and Katie kept things simple yet stylish in blue denim and a blue top.

suri cruise katie holmes
Suri Cruise out and about with mom Katie Holmes. (Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com)

In addition to Suri, Tom also shares two children with another ex-wife, Nicole Kidman. The exes adopted their children, Bella Cruise and Connor Cruise, during their marriage, which lasted form 1990 until 2001. Since splitting from Katie, Tom has been very private about his personal life, and keeps his relationship with his children out of the public eye.