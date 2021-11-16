See Pic

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks So Grown Up In Flared Jeans While Out With A Friend In NYC

Suri Cruise
News Writer & Reporter

Suri Cruise was spotted happily walking with a friend on a sidewalk in New York City while bundled up in a stylish jacket and jeans to stay warm.

Suri Cruise, 15, looked like a normal teen living in the Big Apple when she went on a recent outing with a friend! The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was photographed walking around New York with a friend on Nov. 16 while wearing a dark blue corduroy coat with a white collar over a white and tan top and flared out blue jeans. She also added blue Converse style sneakers to the look and had her pink face mask brought down under her mouth at one point.

Suri Cruise and her friend in NYC. (BACKGRID)

Her friend also looked fashionable in a light pink coat with a plaid blue scarf and black pants with white sneakers. They appeared to be in the middle of a conversation when the photos were taken and flashed smiles more than once. It’s unclear where the two were headed but they looked warmed up by their outfits and didn’t pay attention to the cameras.

Suri Cruise looking so grown up. (BACKGRID)

The latest outing comes a few months after Suri made headlines for rocking a vintage Rolling Stones top while out with a friend in NYC. The sleeveless black and red wardrobe choice seemed to prove that although she’s still young, she appreciates classic rock music! She paired the shirt with gray sweatpants and high top sneakers and kept her long hair down.

When Suri’s not showing off awesome looks with her friends, she’s doing so with her mom! The look-alike mother and daughter often go on strolls around the city and make lasting impressions with their outfits. Earlier this year, they wore coats and jeans while shopping and on another day, they wore matching cardigans.

The pair are very close and Katie didn’t hesitate to share a sweet birthday post to Suri back in Apr. when she turned 15. “Happy 15th birthday Sweetheart!” she wrote alongside a series of cute photos of the birthday girl. “I love you!!!!!!! I can’t believe you’re already 15!”