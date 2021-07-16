Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans: Photo

Suri Cruise has taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook. See the pic!

Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.

The teen looked like the spitting image of her actress mom, 42, and actor dad Tom Cruise before the start of the weekend. Katie and the Top Gun star, 59, divorced in 2012 after six years of marriage. Suri and her dad appear to have a rather estranged relationship, as she resides in the city with her mom. (Tom is also dad to Isabella, 28, and Connor Cruise, 26, whom he shares with former partner Nicole Kidman.)

Suri has clearly taken a style cue from mom Katie’s street style handbook. The Dawson’s Creek alum has been spotted out and about in the city with flared jeans numerous times, proving that the ’90s and early 2000s trend will simply never truly go out of style.

The stylish teen recently celebrated her 15th birthday in April. Kate paid tribute to her only daughter on Instagram that month with a series of sweet throwback photos. “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart!” Katie captioned the IG. “I love you!!!!!! I can’t believe you are already 15!”

While the actress does not discuss her daughter publicly often, she offered rare insights into the teen’s personality during her April 2020 cover story for InStyle. “My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident and able,” Katie revealed. “And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.”

Adding of her great resolve and dedication to all things, Katie continued: “She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try the next thing.’ She’s very focused and a hard worker.” Like mother, like daughter, indeed.