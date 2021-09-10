See Pics

Suri Cruise Wears Vintage Rolling Stones Tank Top While Out In NYC Without Mom Katie Holmes

suri cruise
Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Suri Cruise dons a cool Rolling Stones cropped tee while out in NYC. Pictured: Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Suri Cruise is seen going for a walk in the West Village neighborhood of New York City Pictured: Suri Cruise Ref: SPL5244093 060821 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise wear matching outfits as they take a happy stroll together in New York City. Pictured: Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 27 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer

An always stylish Suri Cruise stepped out in New York in a vintage Rolling Stones band tank ahead of the weekend.

It’s the summer of Suri sightings. Suri Cruise stepped out in New York on Friday in the ultimate teen chic attire. The teen, 15, wore a vintage Rolling Stones band tank top and sweats as she strolled the SoHo neighborhood ahead of the weekend. The daughter of Katie Holmes and ex-husband Tom Cruise finished the look with a pandemic face mask and brown purse.

suri cruise
Suri Cruise steps out in New York on September 10 (Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID)

The outing comes as her famous mom attends fashion shows in the city amid NYFW. Earlier this week, Katie attended the Christian Siriano show in a stylish black pantsuit from the designer’s collection. It featured asymmetrical grid patterns in a shimmery silver. As for Suri, the band tee and sweats are a departure from her usual go-to flared jeans.

The stylish teen recently celebrated her 15th birthday in April. Her mom celebrated the big day with an Instagram homage that featured a series of throwback photos. “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!!” Katie captioned the post. “I can’t believe you are already 15!” While on the cover of InStyle‘s April 2020 issue last year, the generally-private actress offered rare insights about her daughter’s “strong” personality.

Related Gallery

Suri Cruise -- See Pics

New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Suri Cruise dons a cool Rolling Stones cropped tee while out in NYC. Pictured: Suri Cruise BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Suri Cruise walks with a friend carrying books in New York City Pictured: Suri Cruise Ref: SPL5242189 290721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Suri Cruise is all grown up now and is seen taking a stroll with a friend after getting some iced coffee on a hot summer day in NYC.Pictured: Suri CruiseBACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

suri cruise
Suri Cruise steps out in New York on September 10 (Fernando Ramales/BACKGRID)

“My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality,” Katie said. “To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality.” She added, “She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to try the next thing.’ She’s very focused and a hard worker.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum also opened up about shielding her daughter from the public eye as a child during their first few years in the city. “We were followed a lot when she was little. I just wanted her outside, so I would walk her around to find parks at, like, 6 in the morning when nobody would see us,” Katie said. “But there’s one video where I’m holding her — she was 2 at the time — and she starts waving at the cameras. She’s pretty special.”