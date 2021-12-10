See Pics

Julia Roberts is All Smiles In Australia While Filming New Movie With George Clooney: Photos

Julia Roberts
BACKGRID AU / BACKGRID
Julia Roberts arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studios' "Homecoming", in Los Angeles, CALA Premiere of "Homecoming", Los Angeles, USA - 24 Oct 2018
*EXCLUSIVE* Gold Coast, AUSTRALIA - Julia Roberts is seen shopping for a hat while vacationing in the suburbs of Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast in Australia.Pictured: Julia RobertsBACKGRID USA 10 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - La vie est belle! JULIA ROBERTS STUNS DURING LANCOME SHOOT IN PARIS. THE 53 YEAR OLD HAS BEEN AMBASSADOR FOR THE BRAND SINCE 2010!!!! The actress looked radiant as she spent hours filming a commercial on a barge in front of the Alexandre III bridge in Paris, France. Julia shot some scenes in front of a blue screen and also filmed sequences where she walked along cobblestone streets with two other models. She wore a stunning black gown that featured a full skirt and low cut tuxedo style top. The look was paired with high heeled ankle boots. Pictured: Julia Roberts BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress Julia Roberts wears a personalized 'Barack Obama' face mask while shopping at the Malibu Country Mart. Pictured: Julia Roberts BACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.

Pretty woman! Julia Roberts enjoys some retail therapy during a break from filming her new romantic comedy with George Clooney.

Nothing like a little shopping spree to get into the holiday mood! Julia Roberts was spotted in Australia on December 10 enjoying some retail therapy while on a break from filming her upcoming romantic comedy with George Clooney. The 54-year-old Oscar winner flashed her megawatt smile as she perused a few stores on the Gold Coast, stopping to check out a rack of gorgeous dresses in an open-aired boutique at one point. Keeping it casual yet chic, per usual, the Pretty Woman star rocked a dark blue jumpsuit, a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of black strapped sandals.

Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts is spotted on a shopping spree in Australia while filming a new movie with George Clooney. (BACKGRID AU / BACKGRID)

She paired the simple look with a colorful crochet bag, an arm full of bracelets and a pair of designer sunglasses. The mother of three was absolutely stunning going makeup free, allowing her natural beauty to shine. With her trademark golden brown tresses left long and loose, Julia looked every inch the movie star, even in her most relaxed day wear.

The movie that is reuniting longtime friends and former co-stars Julia and George is Ticket to Paradise, which has been filming Down Under since November and is expected to premiere September 30, 2022. The romantic comedy centers on Julia and George as two exes who come together on a mission to stop their daughter, played by Billie Lourd, from repeating their past mistakes. The movie is written and directed by Ol Parker, who helmed Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. 

Related Gallery

Julia Roberts Through The Years -- PICS

Roberts Actress Julia Roberts is seen in Universal City, Calif., as she arrives at the Screen Actors Guild annual meeting where she accepted the Guild's Achievement Award on behalf of Audrey Hepburn, . Hepburn, the 28th recipient of the award, is at her home in Switzerland where she is recovering from cancer surgery Julia Roberts 1993, Universal City, USA
BRIEF Julia Roberts, star of the movie "Pelican Brief," appears at a news conference in Washington . The movie is based on a novel by John Grisham ROBERTS PELICAN BRIEF, WASHINGTON, USA
JULIA ROBERTS WITH JOHN MALKOVICH JULIA ROBERTS AND JOHN MALKOVICH AT A PRESS CONFERENCE AT BRENTWOOD TV STUDIOS, IVER, ENGLAND, BRITAIN - 1994

Meanwhile, Julia just celebrated the birthdays of her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, whom she shares with Danny Moder. Taking to her Instagram on November 28, the actress shared an adorable throwback photo of herself holding her two eldest children when they were just newborns. “Seventeen of the Sweetest years of life,” she wrote alongside the snap. Danny also paid tribute to the twins, sharing a cute pic of them both rocking Wonder Woman shirts, with the caption, “These rabble rousers… 17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood.” Julia and Danny, who married in 2002, welcomed Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Three years later, the couple welcomed another son, Henry.