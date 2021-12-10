Julia Roberts is All Smiles In Australia While Filming New Movie With George Clooney: Photos

Pretty woman! Julia Roberts enjoys some retail therapy during a break from filming her new romantic comedy with George Clooney.

Nothing like a little shopping spree to get into the holiday mood! Julia Roberts was spotted in Australia on December 10 enjoying some retail therapy while on a break from filming her upcoming romantic comedy with George Clooney. The 54-year-old Oscar winner flashed her megawatt smile as she perused a few stores on the Gold Coast, stopping to check out a rack of gorgeous dresses in an open-aired boutique at one point. Keeping it casual yet chic, per usual, the Pretty Woman star rocked a dark blue jumpsuit, a wide-brimmed hat and a pair of black strapped sandals.

She paired the simple look with a colorful crochet bag, an arm full of bracelets and a pair of designer sunglasses. The mother of three was absolutely stunning going makeup free, allowing her natural beauty to shine. With her trademark golden brown tresses left long and loose, Julia looked every inch the movie star, even in her most relaxed day wear.

The movie that is reuniting longtime friends and former co-stars Julia and George is Ticket to Paradise, which has been filming Down Under since November and is expected to premiere September 30, 2022. The romantic comedy centers on Julia and George as two exes who come together on a mission to stop their daughter, played by Billie Lourd, from repeating their past mistakes. The movie is written and directed by Ol Parker, who helmed Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Meanwhile, Julia just celebrated the birthdays of her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, whom she shares with Danny Moder. Taking to her Instagram on November 28, the actress shared an adorable throwback photo of herself holding her two eldest children when they were just newborns. “Seventeen of the Sweetest years of life,” she wrote alongside the snap. Danny also paid tribute to the twins, sharing a cute pic of them both rocking Wonder Woman shirts, with the caption, “These rabble rousers… 17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood.” Julia and Danny, who married in 2002, welcomed Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Three years later, the couple welcomed another son, Henry.