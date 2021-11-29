See Pic

Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo Of Her Twins As Babies To Celebrate Their 17th Birthday

Hau Dinh/AP/Shutterstock
Julia Roberts 1991 Golden Globes Julia Roberts at the 1991 Golden Globe Awards . Photo by Berliner Studio/BEImages
Roberts Actress Julia Roberts is seen in Universal City, Calif., as she arrives at the Screen Actors Guild annual meeting where she accepted the Guild's Achievement Award on behalf of Audrey Hepburn, . Hepburn, the 28th recipient of the award, is at her home in Switzerland where she is recovering from cancer surgery Julia Roberts 1993, Universal City, USA
BRIEF Julia Roberts, star of the movie "Pelican Brief," appears at a news conference in Washington . The movie is based on a novel by John Grisham ROBERTS PELICAN BRIEF, WASHINGTON, USA
JULIA ROBERTS WITH JOHN MALKOVICH JULIA ROBERTS AND JOHN MALKOVICH AT A PRESS CONFERENCE AT BRENTWOOD TV STUDIOS, IVER, ENGLAND, BRITAIN - 1994 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

In honor of Julia Roberts’ twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, birthday, the ‘Pretty Woman’ star celebrated ’17 of the sweetest years’ with a rare throwback photo of her kids as newborns!

“Seventeen of the Sweetest years of life,” Julia Roberts posted to Instagram on Sunday (Nov. 28), the day that her and Danny Moder‘s twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder, celebrated their seventeenth birthday. Julia, 54, included a string of seventeen birthday cake emojis in the photo’s caption, a rare look at Phinnaeus and Hazel as babies. The two children, born in 2004, look absolutely adorable as newborns, and a few people joined in the celebration by sharing love in the comments. Julia’s niece (and a new mother herself), Emma Roberts, posted three heart emojis.

Danny, 52, also celebrated his twins’ birthday by sharing a photo of his kids to his Instagram. “These rabble rousers…” he captioned the shot of Phinneaus and Hazel, both wearing Wonder Woman-themed clothing (Phinnaeus in a WW hoodie, Hazel in a white Wonder Woman t-shirt) during breakfast. “17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood.” Director Alex Richanbach commented how “this is insane, man. Happy birthday to these two grown-ups!” Professional surfer Raimana Van Bastolaer added, “Happy birthday to both!!! Love u brother!!”

Julia and her husband welcomed their twins in 2004. Three years later, their family grew with the addition of son Henry Moder. Hazel recently turned heads when she joined her father at the premiere of his movie Flag Day at the Cannes Film Festival. Hazel was the spitting image of her mother during her red carpet debut, walking the red carpet in an off-white dress and black shoes. Hazel has one acting credit to her name, playing the “cartwheel kids” in Julia’s 2016 movie, Mother’s Day. She has also shown a young interest in politics and joined Julia during the 2017 Women’s March in Washington D.C.

Julia Roberts with her children Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry Daniel after the Premier League match between Manchester United and West Ham United in 2016 (Matt West/BPI/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Julia Roberts -- See Pics Of The Actress

Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - La vie est belle! JULIA ROBERTS STUNS DURING LANCOME SHOOT IN PARIS. THE 53 YEAR OLD HAS BEEN AMBASSADOR FOR THE BRAND SINCE 2010!!!! The actress looked radiant as she spent hours filming a commercial on a barge in front of the Alexandre III bridge in Paris, France. Julia shot some scenes in front of a blue screen and also filmed sequences where she walked along cobblestone streets with two other models. She wore a stunning black gown that featured a full skirt and low cut tuxedo style top. The look was paired with high heeled ankle boots. Pictured: Julia Roberts BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Malibu, CA - Actress Julia Roberts wears a personalized 'Barack Obama' face mask while shopping at the Malibu Country Mart. Pictured: Julia Roberts BACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Julia Roberts carries a baggy of her dog's waste while wearing no mask and mechanic coveralls as she takes dogs for a walk in Malibu during the COVID-19 Safer At Home order.Pictured: Julia RobertsBACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Julia reflected on her marriage during a 2018 appearance on The Goop Podcast. “I think that first kind of real… ‘seismic shift‘ was meeting Danny,” she said. “Getting married to Danny. That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way… He truly, to this day, to this minute, is just my favorite human. I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view just more than anybody. Really, we’re so lucky in that way. We just really, really like each other, and we just enjoy each other’s company… [The] best decision I ever made in my entire life was to hitch my wagon to Danny Moder.”