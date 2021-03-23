‘Pretty Woman’ Cast Then & Now: See How Julia Roberts & More Have Changed After 21 Years

‘Pretty Woman’ became one of the most iconic rom-coms when it was released in 1990. See the cast then and now.

Even after 21 years, Pretty Woman is still one of those movies we all still love. The film, which was released on March 23, 1990, set the bar high for romantic-comedies of that era. Julia Roberts and Richard Gere’s chemistry was totally irresistible.

Pretty Woman, directed by Garry Marshall, became a massive box-office hit, with ticket sales coming in at a total of over $463 million. It’s been over two decades, but Pretty Woman’s popularity remains. When you think of classic rom-coms, you think of Pretty Woman. See the cast then and now below:

Julia Roberts

Pretty Woman catapulted Julia Roberts, 53, to superstardom. She starred as Vivian Ward, a Hollywood prostitute Edward hires to be his companion for a week. Julia won back-to-back Golden Globes for her roles in Steel Magnolias and Pretty Woman. She also earned consecutive Oscar nominations.

After Pretty Woman, Julia became Hollywood’s ultimate leading lady. She has starred in Sleeping With the Enemy, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Notting Hill, the Ocean’s movies, The Mexican, Ben Is Back, and more. She reunited with Richard Gere, Héctor Elizondo, and Garry Marshall for the 1999 movie Runaway Bride. Julia won her first Oscar for her performance in the 2000 movie Erin Brockovich.

In recent years, Julia has explored the world of television. She starred in the HBO film The Normal Heart, which earned her an Emmy nomination. She starred in the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s series Homecoming. Julia will star in the TV series Gaslit about the Watergate scandal.

Julia was engaged to Kiefer Sutherland, but they broke up three days before their wedding in 1991. She married Lyle Lovett in 1993. They split in 1995. She dated Benjamin Bratt from 1998 to 2001. Julia married Daniel Moder in 2002. They have three kids together. Their twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, were born in 2004. They welcomed a son, Henry, in 2007.

Richard Gere

Richard Gere, 71, starred as Edward Lewis, the rich playboy who ends up falling for Vivian. He went on to star in films like Sommersby, Primal Fear, Arbitrage, Autumn in New York, Unfaithful, and more. He reunited with Julia Roberts, Héctor Elizondo, Garry Marshall for the 1999 rom-com Runaway Bride. Richard won a Golden Globe Award for his performance in the 2002 musical Chicago. His most recent work was the 2019 series MotherFatherSon.

Richard was married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995. He married Carey Lowell in 2002. They have a son named Homer together. Richard and Carey split in 2011. Richard married Alejandra Silva in 2018. They have two kids together.

Héctor Elizondo

Héctor Elizondo, 84, played Barnard Thompson, the sophisticated hotel manager who helps and befriends Vivian. Héctor and Pretty Woman director Garry Marshall had a special bond. He appeared in all 18 films Garry directed, including Runaway Bride, The Princess Diaries, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and more.

The actor also starred as Dr. Phillip Watters on Chicago Hope from 1994 to 2000. Since 2011, Héctor has played Ed Alzate on Last Man Standing. The show is currently in its final season.

Jason Alexander

Jason Alexander, 61, played Phillip Stuckey, Edward’s lawyer, in Pretty Woman. At the time Pretty Woman was released, Jason was starring as George Costanza in the TV series Seinfeld. The hit show ran from 1989 to 1998. Jason was nominated 7 consecutive times for Emmys. Jason has had a number of voice roles over the years, including the animated series Duckman and films The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Return of Jafar, and more.

The actor has also appeared on TV shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dream On, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In addition to his work on television and in film, Jason is an esteemed stage actor.

Laura San Giacomo

Laura San Giacomo, 58, played Vivian’s best friend Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman. She notably went on to appear in the NBC sitcom Just Shoot Me! from 1997 to 2003, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress — Television Series Musical or Comedy. She’s also had a number of film roles, most recently in the 2021 film Violet.

Laura was married to Cameron Dye from 1990 to 1998. They have a son, Mason, together. She married Matt Adler in 2000.