Julia Roberts Husband Shares Rare Photo Of The Mom-Of-Three, 51, With Her Adorable Kids

Julia Roberts is so private when it comes to her family life that a pic of the actress with her husband and three kids is beyond rare. But her man Danny Moder came through with a Mother’s Day fam pic.

A sighting of Julia Roberts, 51, alongside husband Danny Moder and their three kids is so darn rare that most of her fans probably have no idea what her children even look like. Yet the 50-year-old cinematographer gave the actress’ fans a Mother’s Day treat showing their entire family unit gathered in a pic he shared to his Instagram on May 12. It’s unclear when the photo was taken, as Danny just captioned it “That pretty mama in the middle. We love you so much,” referring to his wife of nearly 17 years.

The pic looks like it was taken in a restaurant during chillier times, as the couple’s 11-year-old son Henry is bundled up in a hoodie while standing and resting his chin atop mom Julia’s head. The 51-year-old herself is radiant while makeup free, wearing a black turtleneck and black rimmed glasses and appears to be wearing fingerless gloves as she reaches up to hold onto Henry’s hand with nicely manicured red nails.

To her left sit Danny and Julia’s 14-year-old twins Hazel and Finn. Their daughter has her head tucked under Julia’s chin while Finn leans his head in to press it against his sister. That left Danny with cameraman duties — good thing he’s literally a professional — as he managed to get his family of five into the frame without a selfie stick, leaning into the photo and snapping it from his outstretched arm.

Julia is one of those rare Hollywood superstars who led the way when it came to being ultra private with her childrens’ lives. Even though her two oldest kids are already teens, many of her fans had no idea what they looked like while growing up as the actress made it a point to avoid the spotlight when it came to her family life. Julia herself didn’t even join social media until June of 2018, and she keeps her Instagram account strictly professional, with photos from her career, birthday shout-outs to celebrity friends or BTS pics from photo shoots. So thanks to Danny, we finally got a good look at the beautiful Moder-Roberts family unit.